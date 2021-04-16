Chrissy Teigen Returns to Twitter: 'It Feels TERRIBLE to Silence Yourself'

Getty

She's baaaaack!

Less than a month after she announced she was leaving Twitter behind, Chrissy Teigen made her triumphant return to the social media platform on Friday.

"turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol," she posted. "I choose to take the bad with the good!!"

She followed those two tweets up with another responding to a fan who wondered what she had been up to since she went MIA and whether she had any "fun anecdotes" to share with her followers. "I've spent weeks just saying tweets to shampoo bottles," she replied.

Teigen announced she was quitting Twitter near the end of March 2021, saying at the time that the platform no longer "serves me as positively as it serves me negatively." She added that her "life goal is to make people happy," but the "pain I feel when I don't is too much for me" -- and said that while she was "always portrayed as the strong clap back girl" she simply wasn't in real life.

She went on to say that she allowed her "desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off" affect how she uses Twitter, admitting that it shaped her into "a different human than I started out here as!"

Ultimately, she just owned her reality. "I'm just a sensitive shit, okay!?" she wrote. "I don't wanna be this way! I just am!"

In concluding her thread, she summed up her decade-long experience with Twitter and her followers, saying "I love you guys and I cherish our time together, I truly do. I also hate you."

She further explained her decision in an Instagram post the following morning, saying that while Twitter became a negative experience for her, she didn't blame the platform itself. "I believe they do all they can to combat relentless bullying, and honestly, it's not the bullying!!" she wrote.

"And it's not the trolls. The trolls I can deal with, although it weighs on you. It's just me."