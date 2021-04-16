Dale Moss Addresses Cheating Rumors, Reveals Status of Relationship with Clare Crawley

Getty

"We're just in a good place."

Dale Moss is setting the record straight on his split from Clare Crawley and where the two stand now.

While appearing on Thursday's episode of the "Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn," the former "Bachelorette" star denied any rumors that infidelity was behind his breakup from Crawley, from whom he split back in January.

"That was never a conversation, even when we went through our split. It wasn't even a thing," Moss said. "It was never even a topic of conversation... You really have to look past that and focus on one another. I mean, that sucked. When things are going at your character and something you're completely against, those are the hardest things to handle."

Moss, 29, and Crawley, 40, got engaged after only 12 days into filming Crawley's season of "The Bachelorette," which shot last summer. In January, Dale announced that he and Crawley split.

But the two have recently sparked rumors of a possible reconciliation. Moss and Crawley have been spotted out together in New York City several times and were even seen sharing a kiss last month. The pair also shared posts of themselves spending time together on their Instagram Stories earlier this month.

When asked about the current status of his relationship with Crawley, Moss said they are "in a good place," however, he didn't confirm or deny they are back together.

"We've never hid throughout this entire time we've been around each other," he said. "We are definitely taking time, and spending time together. Clare and I, we're in a good place. When the time is right, we will definitely talk about all those things. For right now, we're just focused on one another. We're keeping things private and that's working for us. In due time, we'll speak about that together."

He continued, "We're just in a good place and just like with any relationship, we're just working through things and supporting one another and just taking it as it comes."

Although Moss remained rather tight-lipped on whether or not he and Crawley are still engaged, he did reveal Crawley still has her ring.

"I'll say this, Clare and I are in a good place," Moss reiterated. "Focused on one another and leave it at that."