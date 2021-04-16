Rihanna Reacts as Barbados Is Smothered In Volcanic Ash (Exclusive)

"That's really sad. Actually it's f---ed up."

Rihanna is not happy with St. Vincent (the island, that is, not the musician).

The singer stepped out for dinner with boyfriend ASAP Rocky on Sunday night, but clearly had her mind back on her fellow Barbadians. For a week now, La Soufrière volcano on neighboring St. Vincent has been periodically and violently erupting, causing mass destruction and forcing evacuations.

Despite a good 120 miles of ocean between them, the island of Barbados has not escaped the volcano's wrath, blanketing the normally beautiful Caribbean jewel in a thick layer of black ash, and filling the air with choking smoke.

"That's really sad," Rihanna lamented. "Actually, it's f----ed up."

She added before heading inside: "But you know Mother Nature ... you can't fight Mother Nature."

According to AP, some 16,000 people have already fled St Vincent.

Richard Robertson, the lead scientist at the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Center, said instruments monitoring the activity are not showing any sign of a slowdown — and that could be really bad news.

He said the patterns were similar to the volcano's 1902 eruption, which killed an estimated 1,600 people.

"That means it's probably, unfortunately, going to cause more damage and destruction to St. Vincent," he said.

Over on Barbados, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is preparing for the worst, telling citizens to brace for more weeks of ash fall. "As bad as it is, it can be worse, and that's the first thing that we need to recognize," she said. "We are living in uncertain times."