Sarah Jessica Parker Reacts After John Corbett Says He's in Sex and the City Revival

SJP plays coy after the news.

On Thursday, Corbett told Page Six that he will be reprising his role as Aidan Shaw in the upcoming HBO Max reboot. "I'm going to do the show," he said, adding that he "might be in a few" episodes.

"I like all those people, they've been very nice to me."

The "Every Outfit on Sex and the City" Instagram account posted about the news, giving a shoutout to fans of Carrie's ex-fiancé.

"On this momentous day, we want to extend our deepest congratulations to all of the Aidan stans out there," the account captioned their post. "We may not agree with you … but we admire your passion nonetheless."

And Carrie Bradshaw herself, SJP, popped into the comments section to share her thoughts.

"I'm not saying one way or another whether our beloved Mr. Corbett's interview deals in facts or fiction," Parker coyly wrote. "But the response is amazing to read… x."

As fans know, Corbett starred as Aidan Shaw, a furniture designer and Carrie's love interest, in 22 episodes of "Sex and the City" from 2000 to 2003. He reprised his role in the second "Sex and the City" film, "Sex and the City 2." In that film, it was revealed he was married with two children, but still shared a kiss with Carrie while on separate trips to Abu Dhabi. She ended the film still very much with Mr. Big.

Back in January, HBO Max officially announced that "Sex and the City" revival series was coming and would be titled "And Just Like That." Parker, Kristin Davis (Charlotte York), and Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes) are all reprising their roles in the project. Kim Cattrall and her character, Samantha Jones, will not appear in the reboot.

The show will follow the trio as they "navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s" and will consist of 10 half-hour episodes.

While Corbett will be starring in the reboot, it's still unclear whether or not Chris Noth, who starred as Mr. Big -- Carrie's on-again-off-again flame and eventual husband -- will be making an appearance in the series.