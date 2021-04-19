Shahs of Sunset Season 9 Trailer Teases Reconciliation and More Nasty Friend Feuds!

Bravo

Reza and MJ haven't fully buried the hatchet -- and they aren't the only ones with drama.

The first look at "Shah's of Sunset" season 9 trailer is officially here, teasing one of the show's most most drama-packed seasons yet.

While the trailer starts with some of the costars mending broken relationships and road tripping across the U.S., it also ends in an explosive fight that's sure to leave you on the edge of your seat.

The trailer starts off with Mike saying, "The world around us is falling apart, why the f--- do you want to hold a grudge?" While Nema Vand states, "There are people in this group who can hold grudges at times. We can all let that go."

Footage also shows MJ and GG seemingly taking steps in the right direction to rekindle their friendship following the birth of GG's son Elijah. "I can't believe we are parents," MJ rejoices as their two baby boys enjoy a playdate.

"Thank you, 'cause I need it more than you know," Reza pleads during an emotional reunion with ex-BFF MJ.

"This is the first time that I'm getting along with everybody," GG reluctantly adds.

However, the calm waters don't last long, as it appears Mike and his girlfriend Paulina Ben-Cohen hit a rough patch in their relationship.

GG yells, "Fix your s--t! Because there's two kids and another human involved," before Mike tells the group, "There's a snake in this group trying to ruin my relationship."

"I have too much respect for myself to stand for something like that," Paulina replies to Mike after he asks her why she doesn't just "walk away."

MJ's also seen having a sit-down with her husband Tommy Feight, telling him how Reza "wants to drop the restraining order" against him after their explosive past fights. However, Feight appears to want no part in rekindling their relationship saying, "He's a malignant tumor of a human."

"Ya'll trying to bring up bulls--- that's trying to affect my relationship," Mike screams at the group over his relationship drama. Destiney shoots back, "You f----- up your own relationship son. Get out of my house!"

Tensions turn up a notch when it seems Mike and Destiney get into a physical altercation as Mike screams, "You're touching me! Don't f------ touch me!"

"Shahs of Sunset" returns Sunday, May 16 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.