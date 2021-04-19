The Top 10 Highest Paid Celebrities Per Instagram Post

Instagram

Kylie Jenner didn't land the top spot for the first time in years!

It's no secret that Instagram sponsorships can be a lucrative business opportunity for celebrities and influencers alike, but just how much these public figures can make through social media is actually astounding! These Instagram stars can easily bring in over $500,000 just for a single post on their feed.

The Instagram Rich List was just released by social media planning company Hopper HQ for the fourth year in a row. The comprehensive list estimates how much stars are able to charge per sponsored post on Instagram, based on internal data, agency rate cards, and other information made public by celebrities.

This year marks not only the first time that Kylie Jenner was kicked out of the top spot but also the first time in the list's history there has been a drop in fees for influencers on Instagram. While the decrease in income could be due to the pandemic, one thing is still for sure — these celebs are still making an insane amount of money!

Find out which celebrities are making big money on Instagram...

Followers: 148 million

Price Per Post: $704,000

Followers: 153 million

Price Per Post: $722,000

Followers: 170 million

Price Per Post: $747,000

Followers: 172 million

Price Per Post: $770,000

Followers: 221 million

Price Per Post: $848,000

Followers: 231 million

Price Per Post: $853,000

Followers: 214 million

Price Per Post: $858,000

Followers: 276 million

Price Per Post: $889,000

Followers: 225 million

Price Per Post: $986,000

Followers: 228 million

Price Per Post: $1,015,000

