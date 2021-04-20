Relief, Tears, Calls to Action: Social Media Reacts to Derek Chauvin Guilty Verdict

Millions across the nation breathed a collective sigh of relief following the guilty verdict.
Derek Chauvin was found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in the death of George Floyd.
On Tuesday, Judge Peter Cahill announced the jury's unanimous decision in the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer, who was charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after he was captured on video kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly 9 minutes during a May 25, 2020 arrest. He was found guilty on all counts.
Chauvin's most serious charge carries up to 40 years in prison. Sentencing will happen at a later date.
The jury had deliberated for two days after being sequestered by Cahill.
Millions across the nation breathed a collective sigh of relief following the guilty verdict. Among those reacting online to the news were activists, politicians, celebrities and allies with the Black Lives Matter movement.
330 days to confirm what we already knew. 330 days of reliving the trauma of George’s murder, fearing that the system would let us down again, and mourning so many more that we lost. For a murder witnessed by millions.— Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) April 20, 2021 @Blklivesmatter
A reminder that victory would be George Floyd being alive. Every day Black Americans worry if they will be next is another day without justice.— Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) April 20, 2021 @TheAmandaGorman
The evidence of our eyes met at last by accountability in the eyes of justice. #DerekChauvinTrial— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) April 20, 2021 @staceyabrams
3! 👊🏾— Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 20, 2021 @ava
George Floyd's family and community deserved for his killer to be held accountable.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 20, 2021 @HillaryClinton
Today, they got that accountability.
Always and forever, Black lives matter.
The jury's verdict delivers accountability for Derek Chauvin, but not justice for George Floyd. Real justice for him and too many others can only happen when we build a nation that fundamentally respects the human dignity of every person. https://t.co/JyJFztQbDu— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) April 20, 2021 @SenSanders
PRAISE GOD!!!! Guilty!!!!— Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) April 20, 2021 @KekePalmer
Whew.— Be A King (@BerniceKing) April 20, 2021 @BerniceKing
This verdict does not bring back Mr Floyd. But justice is truth.— shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) April 20, 2021 @shondarhimes
Relief. #GeorgeFloydverdict— Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) April 20, 2021 @Lupita_Nyongo
And this isn’t even a celebration. #GeorgeFloyd was still murdered before our eyes. He’s gone. His family will never be made whole.— yvette nicole brown (@YNB) April 20, 2021 @YNB
And how many #DerekChauvin’s are there in the world & on the police force. There’s more than ONE bad apple.
But this enough for this moment. ❤️
Come thru Justice!— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) April 20, 2021 @jadapsmith
🎨: Shirien Creates pic.twitter.com/kUW29RXcU7
Accountability.#JusticeForGeorgeFloyd— Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) April 20, 2021 @ray8fisher
George Floyd would still be alive if he looked like me. That must change.— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 20, 2021 @GavinNewsom
No conviction can repair the harm done to the Floyd family, but today’s verdict provides accountability.
Now, we must continue our work to root out the racial injustice that haunts our society.
Derek Chauvin: guilty on all 3 counts— W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) April 20, 2021 @wkamaubell
Now let’s do the entire system of policing in this country.
Guilty. Hell yeah.— LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) April 20, 2021 @llcoolj
LOCK! HIM! UP!— Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) April 20, 2021 @theebillyporter
I was on pins and needles waiting on the verdict of Derek Chauvin to come in. To hear these jurors find him GUILTY on a three charges, I can exhale for now!— Sherri Shepherd (@sherrieshepherd) April 20, 2021 @sherrieshepherd
Justice, this time, has been served. But there is so much work that remains to be done!#DerekChauvinTrial #Guilty
A guilty #verdict. But this fight for justice is not over. We have a lot of work to do. There is more fight ahead of us. But RIGHT NOW please take CARE of yourself. And let’s take care of each other. Prayers and love to the family of #GeorgeFloyd.— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) April 20, 2021 @kerrywashington
This will be viewed as a turning point in history and racial justice, as it should be. But there is much work to be done.— Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) April 20, 2021 @mariashriver
Finally— Josh Jackson (@VancityJax) April 20, 2021 @VancityJax
Finally
Finally
Guilty on all three counts. The beginning of #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd thank you jurors.— Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) April 20, 2021 @MiraSorvino
Thank God!!!!!— Laz Alonso (@lazofficial) April 20, 2021 @lazofficial
Thank God— Josh Gad (@joshgad) April 20, 2021 @joshgad
THANK YOU FOR JUSTICE. IT MATTERS— Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) April 20, 2021 @sharonstone
TO ME
TO US
TO THOSE OF US WITH CONSCIOUS
🙏🏻🤍🙏🏻🤍🙏🏻🤍🙏🏻 #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/e3bJus84Rn
Hallelujah!!!!!!!!— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) April 20, 2021 @MariahCarey
Justice. Sending love to George Floyd’s family and friends.— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 20, 2021 @ChrisEvans
rest in JUSTICE George Floyd ♥️— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 20, 2021 @katyperry
Today is a solemn day in America. Join me and my colleagues at the United States Capitol as we stand in solidarity after the Derek Chauvin murder trial verdict is announced. https://t.co/cDqszBZCle— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 20, 2021 @SpeakerPelosi
Justice.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 20, 2021 @TheEllenShow
GUILTY ON ALL COUNTS. As everyone saw with their eyes.— Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) April 20, 2021 @DebraMessing
Now we need to CHANGE THE SYSTEM so it doesn't require a man being murdered on camera and a year's worth of protests, to hold police accountable for criminal policing.#ChauvinIsGuilty
Bail revoked guilty on all counts— John Cusack (@johncusack) April 20, 2021 @johncusack
- Derek chauvin is just a start
The George Floyd police reform act that law must pass.
The insurrectionist in gop including Donald trump -who are as much of a white supremacist must face justice -