Relief, Tears, Calls to Action: Social Media Reacts to Derek Chauvin Guilty Verdict

Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Millions across the nation breathed a collective sigh of relief following the guilty verdict.

Derek Chauvin was found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in the death of George Floyd.

On Tuesday, Judge Peter Cahill announced the jury's unanimous decision in the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer, who was charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after he was captured on video kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly 9 minutes during a May 25, 2020 arrest. He was found guilty on all counts.

Chauvin's most serious charge carries up to 40 years in prison. Sentencing will happen at a later date.

The jury had deliberated for two days after being sequestered by Cahill.

Millions across the nation breathed a collective sigh of relief following the guilty verdict. Among those reacting online to the news were activists, politicians, celebrities and allies with the Black Lives Matter movement.

