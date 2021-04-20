Jen Shah Thanks Supporters After Pleading Not Guilty In Telemarketing Scheme

Instagram

"I asked Allah to show me who my real friends are and he has."

"Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah gave thanks to her fans and supporters amid her legal battle this week.

On Monday, the reality TV star -- who pled not guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering charges earlier this month -- shared a meme saying "True friends will be by your side through it all."

"Thank you to those of you who that have shown my family and I real friendship, unconditional love & true loyalty during this difficult time," she added to the post. "Thank you for not judging me and not believing everything you read online. I asked Allah to show me who my real friends are and he has. Allah Akbar."

She also included the hashtags #ShahSquad, #ShahStrong and #JusticeForJenShah.

This isn't the first time she's said her current predicament has brought out some true colors from those she considered close.

"Thank you for being loyal, believing in me and not believing the hype," she wrote in a since-expired Story earlier this month. "This journey has showed me who my true friends are. All my love. #ShahSquad."

The Bravolebrity was arrested in March, after she was accused of generating and selling "lead lists" of innocent people who could be targeted as part of a telemarketing scam for almost a decade. Many of the victims were elderly and working class.

Under the conditions of her bail, she must continue mental health treatment, is forbidden from drinking in excess or using any drugs and must stay away from telemarketing.