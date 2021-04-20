Karen Offers to Help Pay Black Soldier's IHOP Bill Because 'You Guys All Tip Like S---bags'

TikTok

"I'm a US ARMY soldier & i had my first encounter with a racist woman."

A Black U.S. Army soldier just had his first enemy engagement — with a racist Karen.

Joe Jeffers Jr. posted the gross encounter to TikTok, after he was prevented from leaving IHOP following a meal with his unit.

After the group — who are all in full uniform — paid for the food, the woman approached their table uninvited and told them: "Just so you know, I came back in to give her the rest of the cash from my wallet," she said, leaning in and pointing a finger in one of their faces, "because you guys all tip like s---bags."

Displaying infinite patience, Jeffers politely asks the woman "Ma'am, please walk away. Please?"

Instead, she sits down in his booth next to him, and blocks him from leaving, prompting a "No, no no, no... ma'am can you please leave?" from Jeffers.

"Because?" she demands.

"We're leaving, can you excuse? I'm trying to get out," Jeffers begs her.

But she just picks up his cap and begins fiddling with it.

Thankfully, a fellow patron seeing what is happening steps in. "I need to find you another place to be," he said, snatching the cap back and returning it to the soldier. "You're making a problem."

But Karen simply demands to know if it is his restaurant, and starts folding her few dollar additional tip into the placemat menu.

Jeffers, again displaying admirable restraint, has no choice but to clamber over into the adjoining booth to make his escape. His comrades also stand silently by, knowing better than to get involved.

But Karen is still not finished, getting up and following them out, harassing them further: "Are you the thin blue line? I get confused. Are you BLM? Are you ANTIFA?" she demands, until she is finally escorted away.

The clip has already been viewed more than a million times within just ten hours of posting.

"I'm a US ARMY soldier & i had my first encounter with a racist woman," Jeffers wrote, hashtagging it #AllLivesMatter #SayNoToRacism #BLM.

A "Like for Part 2" prompt hinted at even more to the confrontation.

TikTok comments were filled with praise for the soldier on how he handled things, and also for the bystander who stepped in to help.

"I would have gladly got arrested for you that day sir!! Thank you for you service," one wrote.