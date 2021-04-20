Kelly Osbourne Reveals Relapse After 4 Years of Sobriety: 'Not Proud of It'

Getty

"But I am back on track," she tells her followers.

Kelly Osbourne is keeping it real when it comes to her sobriety journey.

On Monday, Osbourne revealed she had recently relapsed -- following nearly four years of sobriety -- in a series of Instagram Stories shared with her fans.

"This is a little hard for me to talk about, but I've always promised you that I will always be honest with you about where I'm at and what's going on in my road to recovery," she began. "I relapsed. Not proud of it."

"But I am back on track, and I will be doing a podcast this week where I tell everybody about what's going on and what happened," she continued.

"I just want to let you know that I am sober today and I'm gonna be sober tomorrow, but it truly is just one day at a time," added Osbourne. "And I just wanted to tell you guys the truth, 'cause I never, ever want to lie to you. Thank you so much for your support and your love, and you'll be hearing from me soon."

She ended the video with a kiss.

Osbourne has long been open about her battles with drug and alcohol addiction, as well as her numerous stints in rehab. In 2018, she opened up about her past relapses, following Demi Lovato's overdose at the time.

"Relapse is one of the hardest things we face as an open addict who has gone through the program and turned their life around," she said. "People need to know rehab doesn't fix you, it just helps you to get yourself on the right track.You're never fixed. You spend your whole entire life doing everything you can to never pick up and use again."

"I reached a spiritual low. I was so unbelievably miserable, I didn't care if I lived anymore or not," she explained at the time. "I didn't care what happened to me. I didn't care who I woke up next to. I just didn't care about anything."