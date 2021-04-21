Ellen DeGeneres Says She Drank Three 'Weed Drinks' Before She Had to Rush Portia de Rossi to ER

Getty

Ellen DeGeneres has opened up about the night she took Portia de Rossi to the ER -- and it is quite a tale!

During a sit down interview for "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Tuesday (4/20), the 63-year-old talk show host revealed how she consumed three "weed drinks" right before she found out she needed to drive Portia to the hospital for her appendectomy in March.

"So, Chelsea Handler told me about these weed drinks, they're called Cann, and they have CBD or [THC]—I don't know what the good thing is," Ellen joked. "I drank one, and I didn't feel anything, so I drank three, and then I took two melatonin sleep pills."

DeGeneres explained how Rossi went to bed early because she said she wasn't feeling well.

"And I'm laying in bed, and I realize [Portia's] not in bed. She's moaning," Ellen recalled. "I get out of bed, and she's on the ground on all fours."

The "Finding Dory" actress continued, "I go, 'You're not OK.' She goes, 'I'm OK.' I said, 'No, unless you're playing Twister by yourself, you're not OK.' So I rushed her to the emergency room."

"You drove her yourself," host Jimmy Kimmel reluctantly asked.

Ellen admitted, "I did. I mean, I kicked in, like my adrenaline, because I just had to rush her there. It's probably not safe. I shouldn't be saying any of this."

Turns out Portia needed an emergency appendectomy.

Ellen updated fans sharing that Portia is "feeling much better now."

Adding to the comedy, DeGeneres shared how her 48-year-old wife used her show "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" as a bargaining chip.

"She was begging for more pain pills because she was still in pain and the nurse was not giving them to her. So she starts offering up tickets to my show. She's like bargaining, 'What about the Christmas 12 Days show?'"