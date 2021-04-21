James Corden Calls Oprah to Pitch Her Business Idea, Almost Reveals Her Number On Air

CBS/Getty

"Neil Patrick Harris is going to be hosting this show tomorrow!"

James Corden's impromptu decision to call Oprah Winfrey to pitch her a business idea almost became an on-air disaster.

During his monologue on Tuesday's episode of "The Late Late Show with James Corden," the late-night host weighed in on the news that Pharrell Williams opened his own hotel. After sharing his thoughts, Corden, 42, then opened up the discussion to his band and crew, asking them which celebrity hotel they would love to stay at if the particular star had their own chain.

Corden's drummer Guillermo E. Brown named Oprah, to which musician Reggie Watts jokingly replied that the legendary television personality's hotel could be called an "O-tel."

Corden -- who, along with everyone else, was thrilled by the big idea -- was then prompted by someone on stage to call her up. At first, the "Prom" star didn't think he had Oprah's number, but he soon noticed he actually did have it stored in his phone.

"Hang on! Have I got her number?" Corden asked. "She did call me and I saved it."

While he wasn't sure if he had Lady O's latest digits, Corden took the "risk" and called up Winfrey, only to reach her voicemail. However, the recording began to give out Oprah's number. A panicked Corden quickly canceled the phone call and his crew on stage roared with laughter.

"Neil Patrick Harris is going to be hosting this show tomorrow!" quipped "Late Late Show" writer, Ian Karmel.

A few short moments later, Corden missed a call from a number with no caller ID. He immediately called it back -- and Oprah herself picked up the phone.

"Look at you! Hey babes," Oprah said, to which Corden told Oprah their phone call was being broadcasted on TV.

Corden didn't hesitate to dive in and tell Oprah about their billion-dollar "O-tel" idea.

"We all have agreed that we would stay in an 'O-tel,'" Corden said, pitching the idea. "And the room service menu is like my favorite things..."

"Absolutely! Absolutely!" Oprah replied, "and there would be truffles served with every room service menu, with eggs, truffles with your French fries."

Corden then inquired if they could have a free weekend at Oprah's hotel when she opens it.

"OK... How many people are we talking about?" Oprah hilariously asked, which Corden replied that it's "all of the people that came up" with the idea.

"Why not? We're going to make billions of dollars," Oprah said. "Of course I'll let everybody stay for free."

"Guys! Oprah Winfrey loved the idea!" Corden said. "I can't believe you called back!"

Corden hung up the phone, squealed and put his head in his hands in disbelief.

"My whole body is sweating," he quipped. "I feel like I swam to Santa Barbara to pitch her an idea that as soon as I said it out loud I was like, 'We haven't thought this through.'"