Ma'Khia Bryant, 16, Fatally Shot By Police -- Outcry Erupts Over Social Media

News By TooFab Staff |
Facebook

The shooting occurred about 30 minutes before a judge read the murder conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for killing George Floyd.

A Black teenage girl was shot and killed by a Columbus, Ohio police officer on Tuesday, according to authorities.

The girl's mother, Paula Bryant, and Franklin County Children’s Services identified her as 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant.

Columbus Interim Police Chief Michael Wood said police received a 9-1-1 call at 4:35 PM on Tuesday from someone indicating "females were there trying to stab them and put their hands on them," per reports.

The bodycam footage released later that evening shows an officer approaching a group at the end of a driveway. A teenage girl is seen moving towards another girl with what police claim was a knife in her hand. The officer repeatedly yells, "Get down." The teen then reportedly appears to lunge toward another female when the policeman fires four shots in her direction.

A bystander can be heard saying, "You didn’t have to shoot her! She's just a kid, man!"

"She had a knife. She just ran at her," the officer replies.

The teen died moments later.

"I'm very upset, I'm hurt. I want answers," Bryant's mother told WBNS.

She also claimed Ma'Khia was the one to call police in the first place, saying "My daughter dispatched Columbus police for protection, not to be a homicide today."

"Ma'Khia had a motherly nature about her. She promoted peace. That is something that I want to always be remembered," she added.

The shooting occurred about 30 minutes before a judge read the murder conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for killing George Floyd.

"We were happy about the verdict. But you couldn't even enjoy that," Kimberly Shepherd, Ma'Khia's neighbor, told outlets. "Because as you're getting one phone call that he was guilty, I'm getting the next phone call that this is happening in my neighborhood."

Ma'khia's death also comes only a few months after a former Columbus police officer was indicted on charges related to the fatal shooting of Andre Hill, a 47-year-old Black man.

As the news of Ma'khia's death spread across social media, celebrities posted their own reactions to the tragedy.

"My heart breaks for this angel's mother. Ma'Khia Bryant... your name will be remembered. Let's honor her tonight," shared Lili Reinhart.

Keep reading for more reactions, below.

Hot Videos

Want more content like this?

Get Toofab breaking news sent right to your browser!
Nope.