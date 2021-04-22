Jack Osbourne Marks 18 Years of Sobriety: 'It's Life on Life's Terms'

Getty

"If anyone is trying to get sober, know that it is possible if you are willing to do the work."

Jack Osbourne is celebrating an important milestone in his sobriety journey.

On Wednesday, "The Osbournes" alum revealed on Instagram that he's officially been sober for 18 years. In his post, Jack, 35, reflected on his progress and shared some advice for those who may be trying to get sober.

"It's not that it gets easier or harder, It's just that it's life on life's terms," he captioned a screenshot from the Twelve Steps app, which showed the years, months, days and hours since he's been sober.

"If anyone is trying to get sober, know that it is possible if you are willing to do the work," Jack continued. "Sending lots of love to my people who have been on this journey with me. #sobersbetter."

The former reality star isn't the only member of his family to post about their sobriety this week. On Monday, Jack's older sister, Kelly Osbourne, revealed she had recently relapsed following nearly four years of sobriety.

"This is a little hard for me to talk about, but I've always promised you that I will always be honest with you about where I'm at and what's going on in my road to recovery," Kelly began in a video shared to her Instagram Stories. "I relapsed. Not proud of it."

"But I am back on track, and I will be doing a podcast this week where I tell everybody about what's going on and what happened," she continued.

"I just want to let you know that I am sober today and I'm gonna be sober tomorrow, but it truly is just one day at a time," Kelly added. "And I just wanted to tell you guys the truth, 'cause I never, ever want to lie to you. Thank you so much for your support and your love, and you'll be hearing from me soon."

The Osbourne family has been open with their struggles with addiction in the past. Back in February, Jack, along with his parents, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, spoke to Variety about their family's history of drug addiction and journeys to sobriety, with Jack and Ozzy naming Sharon as the guiding force in their battles with substance abuse.

At the time, Jack, 35, reacted to the fact that he's been sober for nearly half of his life.

"I didn't think that was even possible," the father of three said. "I found after the first year, you're like, 'Oh, OK. So I guess I've just got to do that over again.' And then when you get to two years, you're like, 'All right, I guess I’ve got to do these two years over again to get to four years.' The blessing and the curse, I think with sobriety, is that time goes by really quickly, in a very strange way. It feels like a flash, 17 years, because you're counting time."