Nick Carter and Wife Welcome Third Child, Ask For Prayers Amid 'Minor Complications'

Getty

"Things are looking a little better after the first night."

Nick Carter and his wife Lauren have welcomed their third child.

On Thursday, the Backstreet Boys singer took to Twitter to announce the baby's arrival. However, Carter, 41, revealed there were "some minor complications."

"We are proud to announce that our baby has officially arrived," Carter tweeted. "But as a parent knows all to very well, sometimes things don't turn out the way you plan it. We have been experiencing some minor complications but things are looking a little better after the first night."

"I wanted to thank everyone for all the prayers and good thoughts during this time," he added in another tweet. "We will keep you updated."

While Carter didn't offer any more details about the "complications" surrounding the birth of baby No. 3, on Wednesday he shared a vulnerable photo on Instagram and asked for "strength" for his wife and his child.

In the pic, Carter -- who was wearing a hospital gown, mask and hairnet -- can be seen with a hand on his forehead and his eyes closed.

"Yes I'm a believer," he captioned the post. "I ask god to give us strength to protect mommy and baby."

We are proud to announce that our baby has officially arrived. 🙏🏻But as a parent knows all to very well, sometimes things don’t turn out the way you plan it. We have been experiencing some minor complications but things are looking a little better after the first night. — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) April 22, 2021 @nickcarter

I wanted to thank everyone for all the prayers and good thoughts during this time. We will keep you updated. — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) April 22, 2021 @nickcarter

In addition to their new baby, Carter and his wife Lauren also share son Odin, 5, and a daughter, Saoirse, whom they welcomed in October 2019.

The couple announced they were expecting their third child back in January.

At the time, Lauren opened up to PEOPLE about her pregnancy, revealing that baby No. 3. was a "surprise." Lauren, a fitness guru, suffered several miscarriages in the past.

"I was fully set on just having two children and I had prepared for that and made arrangements for that," she told People. "We were going to have two children and it was a surprise. I didn't find out I was pregnant till I was about five-and-a-half months pregnant. I didn't have any symptoms; I didn't have anything indicating that I was pregnant."

"One day I just -- I felt something move in my body and I said, 'Nick, there's something not right. I think I need to go to the doctor. Something's wrong with me,'" she explained. "I was not supposed to be able to have any more children, so I never assumed that I was pregnant."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.