2021 Academy Awards: The Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

And the Oscar goes to...

Hollywood's biggest night is here -- the 2021 Oscars are underway!

Heading into Sunday's awards show -- which is airing live from Union Station in Los Angeles and will also feature virtual appearances from around the world -- "Mank" leads with the most nominations and is up for 10 awards, including Best Picture.

Fellow Best Picture nominees "The Father," "Judas and the Black Messiah," "Minari," "Nomadland," "Sound of Metal" and "The Trial of the Chicago 7" are all tied for six nominations. Meanwhile, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" and "Promising Young Woman" follow close behind with five nominations.

The 93rd Academy Awards honor the best films released between January 1, 2020 and February 28, 2021. The window of eligibility was extended beyond the usual deadline due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Best Picture

- The Father

- Judas and the Black Messiah

- Mank

- Minari

- Nomadland

- Promising Young Woman

- Sound of Metal

- The Trial of the Chicago 7

Actor In a Leading Role

- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

- Anthony Hopkins, The Father

- Gary Oldman, Mank

- Steven Yeun, Minari

Actress In a Leading Role

- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

- Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

- Frances McDormand, Nomadland

- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Actor In a Supporting Role

- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

- WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

- Leslie Odom Jr., One Night In Miami

- Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

- Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Actress In a Supporting Role

- Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

- Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

- Olivia Colman, The Father

- Amanda Seyfried, Mank

- Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Directing

- Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

- David Fincher, Mank

- Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

- WINNER: Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

- Emereld Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Cinematography

- Judas and the Black Messiah

- Mank

- News of the World

- Nomadland

- The Trial of the Chicago 7

International Feature Film

- WINNER: Another Round, Denmark

- Better Days, Hong Kong

- Collective, Romania

- The Man Who Sold His Skin, Tunisia

- Quo Vadis, Aida?, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Sound

- Greyhound

- Mank

- News of the World

- Soul

- WINNER: Sound of Metal

Production Design

- The Father

- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

- Mank

- News of the World

- Tenet

Visual Effects

- Love and Monsters

- The Midnight Sky

- Mulan

- The One and Only Ivan

- Tenet

Costume Design

- Emma

- WINNER: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

- Mank

- Mulan

- Pinocchio

Makeup and Hairstyling

- Emma

- Hillbilly Elegy

- WINNER: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

- Mank

- Pinocchio

Original Score

- Da 5 Bloods

- Mank

- Minari

- News of the World

- Soul

Original Song

- Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah

- Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7

- Husavik, Eurovision

- Io Si (Seen), The Life Ahead

- Speak Now, One Night In Miami

Documentary Feature

- Collective

- Crip Camp

- The Mole Agent

- My Octopus Teacher

- Time

Documentary Short Subject

- Colette

- A Concerto Is a Conversation

- Do Not Split

- Hunger Ward

- A Love Song for Natasha

Original Screenplay

- Judas and the Black Messiah

- Minari

- WINNER: Promising Young Woman

- Sound of Metal

- The Trial of the Chicago 7

Adapted Screenplay

- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

- WINNER: The Father

- Nomadland

- One Night In Miami

- The White Tiger

Animated Feature Film

- Onward

- Over the Moon

- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

- WINNER: Soul

- Wolfwalkers

Animated Short

- Burrow

- Genius Loci

- WINNER: If Anything Happens I Love You

- Opera

- Yes - People

Film Editing

- The Father

- Nomadland

- Promising Young Woman

- Sound of Metal

- The Trial of the Chicago 7

Live-Action Short Film