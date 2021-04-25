2021 Academy Awards: The Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

And the Oscar goes to...
Hollywood's biggest night is here -- the 2021 Oscars are underway!
Heading into Sunday's awards show -- which is airing live from Union Station in Los Angeles and will also feature virtual appearances from around the world -- "Mank" leads with the most nominations and is up for 10 awards, including Best Picture.
Iconic Actors Who Have Been Honored With The Most Oscar NominationsView Story
Fellow Best Picture nominees "The Father," "Judas and the Black Messiah," "Minari," "Nomadland," "Sound of Metal" and "The Trial of the Chicago 7" are all tied for six nominations. Meanwhile, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" and "Promising Young Woman" follow close behind with five nominations.
The 93rd Academy Awards honor the best films released between January 1, 2020 and February 28, 2021. The window of eligibility was extended beyond the usual deadline due to the coronavirus pandemic.
TooFab will be updating the list of winners as they are given out.
And the Oscar goes to...
Films With The Most Nominations at the 2021 OscarsView Story
Best Picture
- The Father
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Actor In a Leading Role
- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Gary Oldman, Mank
- Steven Yeun, Minari
Actress In a Leading Role
- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Actor In a Supporting Role
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Leslie Odom Jr., One Night In Miami
- Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
- Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Actress In a Supporting Role
- Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman, The Father
- Amanda Seyfried, Mank
- Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Directing
- Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
- David Fincher, Mank
- Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
- WINNER: Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
- Emereld Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Cinematography
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- News of the World
- Nomadland
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
International Feature Film
- WINNER: Another Round, Denmark
- Better Days, Hong Kong
- Collective, Romania
- The Man Who Sold His Skin, Tunisia
- Quo Vadis, Aida?, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Sound
- Greyhound
- Mank
- News of the World
- Soul
- WINNER: Sound of Metal
Production Design
- The Father
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Mank
- News of the World
- Tenet
Visual Effects
- Love and Monsters
- The Midnight Sky
- Mulan
- The One and Only Ivan
- Tenet
Costume Design
- Emma
- WINNER: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Mank
- Mulan
- Pinocchio
Makeup and Hairstyling
- Emma
- Hillbilly Elegy
- WINNER: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Mank
- Pinocchio
Original Score
- Da 5 Bloods
- Mank
- Minari
- News of the World
- Soul
Original Song
- Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Husavik, Eurovision
- Io Si (Seen), The Life Ahead
- Speak Now, One Night In Miami
Documentary Feature
- Collective
- Crip Camp
- The Mole Agent
- My Octopus Teacher
- Time
Documentary Short Subject
- Colette
- A Concerto Is a Conversation
- Do Not Split
- Hunger Ward
- A Love Song for Natasha
Original Screenplay
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Minari
- WINNER: Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Adapted Screenplay
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- WINNER: The Father
- Nomadland
- One Night In Miami
- The White Tiger
Animated Feature Film
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
- WINNER: Soul
- Wolfwalkers
Animated Short
- Burrow
- Genius Loci
- WINNER: If Anything Happens I Love You
- Opera
- Yes - People
Film Editing
- The Father
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Live-Action Short Film
- Feeling Through
- The Letter Room
- The Present
- WINNER: Two Distant Strangers
- White Eye