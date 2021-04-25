Sharon Osbourne Receives Words of Love and Support from The Talk Co-Hosts After Cat Goes Missing

CBS

Osbourne departed the daytime show after she and Sheryl Underwood got into a heated discussion over racism following Osbourne's support of friend Piers Morgan after his comments denigrating Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Sharon Osbourne may never appear alongside her friends and co-hosts again on "The Talk," but it looks like she remains on at least cordial terms with some of them after her unexpected departure from the CBS daytime show.

On Friday, Sharon jumped on Instagram with a post sharing that her black cat Momo had been missing for three days by that point. She offered up a reward and asked that anyone with any information please DM her.

Well, both Carrie Ann Inaba and Amanda Kloots quickly responded, but rather than DM their former co-host, they shared their words of love and support publicly on her post.

"Do not give up," Carrie Ann told Sharon. "My moms cat was hiding from her for months.. and she was nearby... we eventually found her. Leave out food and water.... and call out to her on evening walks."

She followed that up with a second comment to add, "Sending you so much love.... I'm so sorry...keep the faith."

Amanda jumped in with an offer to try and help Sharon find Momo, writing, "Oh! I have a friend near the area too I will alert her! So sorry Mrs!!"

Thankfully, Mom was returned to the Osbourne home shortly thereafter in good health. Sharon again took to the social media platform to share her excitement, and both ladies again jumped into the comments to share their support.

"Omg YAY!!!! So happy for you!" wrote Amanda, while Carrie Ann commented, "That's great news!!!!"

Sharon has been off "The Talk" since March 12, when it abruptly went on hiatus. The show returned with new episodes -- and without her -- two weeks ago.

During the show's hiatus, an internal investigation was launched following a contentious argument between sharon and Sheryl Underwood precipitated by Sharon's defense of Piers Morgan, after he unloaded on Meghan Markle over her sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The exchange between Osbourne and Underwood blew up, as Underwood said some viewed Morgan's attacks on Markle as racist, while Osbourne demanded proof and expressed concern about herself coming off as racist for defending him.

During the hiatus, Sharon revealed first that she wasn't sure she'd be welcomed back but that she was open to having a dialogue. Then she announced her departure.