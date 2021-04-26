Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Speaks Out After Arrest, Thanks Friends Who Haven't 'Betrayed' Him

MTV

"I take all experiences as lessons," he wrote.

"Jersey Shore" star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro just made his first public statement since his domestic violence arrest last week.

The reality TV star took to his Instagram Story on Monday to share his gratitude for those closest to him for standing by him.

"I am grateful for all of my real friends! Thank you for being by myself the last few week [sic]. I take all experiences as lessons," he wrote. "You learn who really cares about you when your [sic] down and out and than [sic] you see who doesn't! But I guess they call it the weeding process."

"Thank you to my real friends who haven't left my side and haven't betrayed me!" he added. He also included the hashtag #BcOfYouGuysIFeelBlessed and another which was clearly missing a word or two: #ThankYouForStoppingMeFromzzdrowning&NotBeingTheWhoWouldHoldzmyHeadUnderWater

Magro was arrested for felony domestic violence on Thursday in Los Angeles, while he's still on probation for a previous domestic violence case involving his ex, Jenn Harley.

Though Jenn was reportedly not involved in this incident, TMZ reports Ronnie was watching their daughter Ariana at the time; Harley drove from Las Vegas to L.A. to be with her.