Leah Messer Talks to Daughters About Breast Exams Ahead of Getting Lump Checked (Exclusive Clip)

MTV

"I didn't realize how important self-exams are. And since my girls are getting older, I want to make sure they understand too."

Leah Messer is getting real with her daughters about the importance of women's health.

In TooFab's exclusive preview clip for the upcoming season of "Teen Mom 2," the reality star has a conversation with her 11-year-old twin daughters, Aleeah and Aliannah, about breast exams ahead of her upcoming ultrasound appointment to get a lump in her breast looked at.

"My ultrasound is in a few days and I'm terrified of what it could be," Leah says in a voiceover. "I didn't realize how important self-exams are. And since my girls are getting older, I want to make sure they understand too."

After telling her 8-year-old daughter Adalynn to go play at the park, Leah sits down with Aleeah and Aliannah and explains how to perform self breast exams as well as how often they should perform them.

"As we're getting older, we embrace all the fun stuff that happens with becoming girls," she tells her daughters. "So you guys know what a menstrual cycle is, right? And a week after your menstrual cycle, you are supposed to examine your breasts in the shower. One arm up, you check your breast, other arm up, check your breasts to make sure there's no lumps, anything like that."

Leah -- who shares Aleeah and Aliannah with ex-husband Corey Simms -- then stresses to her twin daughters that she's there for them if they have any questions about women's health in the future.

"This is a safe place. You can come to me with any questions. If you hear things at school...Do you feel comfortable enough to come to Mommy?" Leah asks her daughters, who say they understand.

While speaking in a confessional in her car, Leah opens up about her upcoming ultrasound appointment.

"I scheduled a doctor's appointment for my gynecologist," she tells the camera. "And today I am going in for an ultrasound of the lump on my breast -- right breast. As far as like how I'm feeling... I don't know how to feel. I mean, I don't want to speak anything into existence."

"I just want to be extra cautious and make sure that I keep up with my own health so I can continue to take care of my babies."

Watch the full clip, above.