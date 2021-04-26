Yuh-Jung Youn Gives Hilarious Response To Question About Brad Pitt's Scent

Getty

The actress -- who became the first Korean actor to win an Oscar -- also joked that she "blacked out" after Pitt presented her with the award.

"Minari" star Yun-Jung Youn stole the show at the 2021 Oscars after she made a witty remark about Brad Pitt in her acceptance speech -- and the hilarity continued backstage.

During Sunday night's awards ceremony, the 73-year-old Korean actress was presented with her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress by Pitt, whose production company Plan B produced "Minari."

After accepting her award, Youn headed backstage, where she was asked by a reporter what Pitt smelled like. And her response was absolutely priceless.

"I didn't smell him. I'm not a dog," she said with a laugh.

Youn -- who added that she's been following Pitt's work since he was "young" -- reflected on being presented her award from the legendary actor.

"I couldn't believe... he announced my name," she said. "Maybe I just blacked out a couple seconds. What should I say, 'Where am I?' or something like that? But I kept asking my friend, 'Am I saying it right? Do they understand what I'm trying to say?'"

"I'm still not myself, so don't ask me too many questions, please," Youn added with a laugh.

Yuh-Jung Youn answers a question backstage at the #Oscars about what Brad Pitt smells like: "I didn't smell him, I'm not dog." https://t.co/eR4Irl6egK pic.twitter.com/VWcpU2ggqH — Variety (@Variety) April 26, 2021 @Variety

Youn also shared her thoughts on possibly starring in a film with Pitt someday.

"No, that would never happen with my English and age -- I don't think so," she said, per Yahoo!. "It's an impossible dream."

Meanwhile, Youn later noted that she could "tell [Pitt] practiced a lot" on how to pronounce her name.

"He didn't mispronounce my name," she said in the press room, according to E! Online. "That moment, when I got there, I [was] just lost. What I was supposed to say, 'Should I begin?' or something?"

Youn's acceptance speech was one of the most viral moments of the night.

"Mr. Brad Pitt, finally. Nice to meet you," she said after Pitt gave her the Oscar. "Where were you while we were filming in Tulsa? Very honored to meet you."

Youn won the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Soon-ja in "Minari." She beat out fellow nominees Maria Bakalova ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"), Glenn Close ("Hillbilly Elegy"), Olivia Colman ("The Father") and Amanda Seyfriend ("Mank").