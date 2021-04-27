Chewbacca Wanted for Stabbing in New Orleans

New Orleans Police Department

It's not wise to upset a Wookiee.

He's been wanted by the Empire, the First Order, an array of bounty hunters, and now... NoLa police.

New Orleans PD are hunting for Chewbacca following a stabbing in the French Quarter on Saturday night.

NOPD released a photo of the suspect, carrying a red lightsaber:

#NOPD looking for street performer who wears a Star Wars Chewbacca costume, believed to be unknown black male in his 20s. Subject is suspected of stabbing victim w/knife during altercation on April 24. Call 504-658-6080 or @Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 with any information. pic.twitter.com/J1juCJzZAd — NOPD (@NOPDNews) April 26, 2021 @NOPDNews

They did not say if the lightsaber was used in the attack.

"#NOPD looking for street performer who wears a Star Wars Chewbacca costume, believed to be unknown black male in his 20s," they tweeted. "Subject is suspected of stabbing victim w/knife during altercation on April 24."

According to Nola.com, the suspect's mask fell off during the fight. Alas, the only mugshot they had of him was still in full costume — hence the inadvertently hilarious wanted poster.

Obviously, the tips came faster than a Kessel Run on Twitter, as Good Samaritans dutifully reported sightings of the known smuggler.

Saw him hanging out at a bar in Tatooine with a well known space smuggler.



Can't remember the name of the bar, but the band plays the same song all night if that helps. pic.twitter.com/h0c5DAVFIC — D.A. Schneider (@DAS_41_13) April 27, 2021 @DAS_41_13

"Saw him hanging out at a bar in Tatooine with a well known space smuggler," one tipster reported. "Can't remember the name of the bar, but the band plays the same song all night if that helps."

I just saw him attacking a military installation near the forest moon of Endor — Guinea Coefficient (@binimannn) April 26, 2021 @binimannn

"I just saw him attacking a military installation near the forest moon of Endor," another swore.

Spotted driving this car. Could be a Ford Falcon. pic.twitter.com/K01avxOdyZ — Adam Mace (@amace020) April 27, 2021 @amace020