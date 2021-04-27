Prancer, the 'Demonic' Chihuahua, Has Found His Fur-ever Home

Instagram

The pup has been described as a "Chucky doll in a dog's body"

Prancer, the "demonic" Chihuahua, has been adopted.

Prancer -- whose incredibly witty adoption ad went viral earlier this month -- has found his fur-ever home and was adopted by Ariel Davis from New Haven, Connecticut.

Speaking to "Today" on Monday, Davis, 36, said she had been browsing Facebook when she discovered Prancer's ad, which was posted by the pup's foster parent Tyfanee Fortuna.

The lengthy, yet absolutely hilarious ad -- which has been shared over 73,00 times -- described Prancer as "a Chucky doll in a dog's body" and a "traumatized Victorian child," who "hates men more than women do." However, Fortuna also listed Prancer's positive traits, including him being "loyal beyond belief."

Davis told "Today" that Prancer reminded her of her dog, Doodle, whom, along with her another pup named, Blue, she sadly had to give up when she went to rehab for marijuana addiction years ago.

"I had a dog that I adopted probably about seven years ago, and I raised him from a puppy, and he was a Chihuahua/Jack Russel terrier mix," Davis recalled. "He had a lot of the same qualities as Prancer, he was a little neurotic and he barked a lot and he didn't work well with other people and other animals. I spent a lot of time working with him and understanding his personality and learning about myself through him."

Davis spent two years in rehab and now works at the same facility. However, while she was in treatment, her dogs Doodle and Blue were rehomed.

Davis -- who has been sober for nearly three years -- said she's "stable enough to now have dogs again."

"I talked to all the people in my community, my sponsor, my network, my therapist, and they all agreed that they were at the point where I could look into having a dog," she explained. "I read the article, I connected to it, and I was like you know what, why not? I'll just send them an email. What's the worst that could happen?"

Davis then sent the email to New Jersey's Second Chance Pet Adoption League, which she revealed to "Today."

"Reading about Prancer brought back intense memories of the dog I still love so much," she wrote in the message. "They were very similar in demeanor and looking into Prancer's eyes in those pictures I saw the little s--- Doodle I love so much (I say this lovingly!)… I am not looking to replace Doodle, but I am looking for a companion that I can take proper care of and give a loving home."

Davis said she felt that she and Prancer would be the "perfect match."

"I'm a single woman, I'm a single lesbian, I live with another woman, I don't have any men in my life, I work in a women’s rehab, I don't have any other animals," she told "Today."

Davis then went down to New Jersey to meet Prancer and even brought his favorite food.

"I got there and we just connected," she said. "Prancer took pretty well to me. Eventually, I took Prancer for a walk and he wasn't nipping at me or biting at my heels. We just got along. With my story and the fact that I didn't come off as incredibly crazy just kind of meshed and everything seemed to go well. He went home with me that day. He was a perfect little gentleman in the car."

Davis also shared some details about her time with Prancer so far, saying that the canine has already "changed [her] life" in only a week.

"He's actually really great on walks," she said. "I've walked by people, there's been other animals that have been on the other side of the street, he just kind of ignores them… We're one week into the adoption and he's really changed my life, too. We're both adjusting."

Davis has already created an Instagram account for Prancer for those who want to stay tuned into his new life. The account already has over 40,000 followers.

