Twitch Streamer Adin Ross Reveals He Was Stabbed by Relative in His Sleep

Getty

"I pulled that knife right out. I was screaming!"

Adin Ross opened up about a very scary incident where he was stabbed in his sleep as a child.

On Monday, the 20-year-old Twitch streamer sat down for an interview with Adam Grandmaison -- aka Adam22 -- on the No Jumper podcast where he recounted the gruesome night he was attacked by a family member.

"When I was like 12 years old, I got stabbed with a knife in my sleep by a family relative who was mentally unstable," Ross recalled.

Adin explained, "It's crazy, but that s--- doesn't even get to me. When that happened to me, I went through it for like, a week, [then] I became numb and emotionless to traumatic s---."

Adam22 reluctantly asked, "So, this relative -- did you know there was a chance they would do some crazy violent s---?" to which he responded saying, "No. They were just on a bunch of drugs and obviously they were mentally unstable."

Ross confirmed that the relative did in fact, go to jail, however, they were later admitted to a mental hospital.

"It affected my family more than it affected me," Adin confessed. "My siblings, and my parents were like, 'What the f---?' They were tripping the f--- out. Obviously I was very young. I was scared."

Lifting his shirt up exposing his upper arm, Ross revealed his gnarly scar that's still visible 8 years later.

"I got like nine stitches," the NBA 2k streamer noted, adding, "You know what's crazy? I couldn't feel it because the adrenaline and you just wake up."

"I pulled that knife right out. I was screaming -- went to the hospital. I stopped bleeding at the hospital. It was crazy. They just stitched me up and that was it," Adin said.

Concluding his thoughts he said, "I've been through a lot of crazy traumatic s---, but I've always been able to put that s---, like picture that you're jumping over a hurdle. This is the hurdle. I'm not letting that s--- get to me."

Adin's popularity continues to grow online as he's already garnered 773k followers on Instagram and boasts over 618k YouTube subscribers, and frequently streams alongside some of his famous pals like Polo G, 24kGoldn, Iann Dior, and Lil Yachty.