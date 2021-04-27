Vanderpump Rules Finally Going Back Into Production -- Who's In and Who's Out?

Bravo

The cast will look a little different when the show returns.

After more than a year on hiatus, mainly due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, "Vanderpump Rules" is finally headed back into production.

According to Variety, the show will resume filming in May, with Bravo confirming they'll have a "a comprehensive health and safety plan" in place for the new episodes. "The plan was developed in accordance with CDC guidance, all state and local orders, as well as NBCUniversal's own safety guidelines," added the network. "The health and safety of the cast and crew is the priority of Bravo for all of its shows."

The news comes after Dayna Kathan announced she would not be returning for another season. "It was a tough decision for me but ultimately the right one," she told E!. "I'm grateful for the experience and wish everyone on the show all the best!"

Kathan's was only the most recent in a string of stars to leave the show -- after either being fired or deciding not to return.