Vanderpump Rules Finally Going Back Into Production -- Who's In and Who's Out?

The cast will look a little different when the show returns.
After more than a year on hiatus, mainly due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, "Vanderpump Rules" is finally headed back into production.
According to Variety, the show will resume filming in May, with Bravo confirming they'll have a "a comprehensive health and safety plan" in place for the new episodes. "The plan was developed in accordance with CDC guidance, all state and local orders, as well as NBCUniversal's own safety guidelines," added the network. "The health and safety of the cast and crew is the priority of Bravo for all of its shows."
The show also confirmed Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss will all be back.
The news comes after Dayna Kathan announced she would not be returning for another season. "It was a tough decision for me but ultimately the right one," she told E!. "I'm grateful for the experience and wish everyone on the show all the best!"
Kathan's was only the most recent in a string of stars to leave the show -- after either being fired or deciding not to return.
Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were axed in 2020. The two women were let go for their treatment of a Black former co-star, Faith Stowers, while the men were fired after racist tweets using the N-word were exposed. In early December, Jax Taylor -- who has also been accused of racist behavior in the past -- and his wife and co-star Brittany Cartwright also announced their departure.
It should be interesting to see how -- or even if -- the show will address their exits when it finally returns.