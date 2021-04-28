Alyssa Milano Hits Back After Being Called a 'Washed Up Actress'

TikTok

"Just because you say something to be hurtful, it doesn't make it true."

Alyssa Milano is no stranger to online trolls, but on Wednesday she took aim at one who decided to criticize her career.

While it's unclear where the comment originated, Milano made a new video on her TikTok page pointing out one hater's message saying it was "sad how a washed up actress is still trying to be important."

"See these? I get a lot of those," she explained in the clip.

"Usually it comes from people who identify as a different political party than I do," the outspoken Democrat and actress-turned-activist continued. "You see, I identify with the party who believes in equality and equity and opportunity for everyone. And also the party who fights for the most vulnerable and the marginalized communities."

"But beyond just that, just because you say something to be hurtful, it doesn't make it true," she added. I have consistently worked since I was 7 years old."

Her parting shot, with a smile on her face: "You can just f--- off now and move along."

In a recent interview with The Bump, Milano opened up about using her platform for good -- especially in relation to getting vaccinated amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I tell you, it makes me so frustrated to see celebrities who have huge platforms staying away from work like this out of fear of a negative career impact," she told the publication. "We can reach people in ways that Dr. Fauci maybe can't, and counteract some of the harm that bad leaders have done in spreading misinformation about the disease, the treatments, the preventative measures and what we need to do to take care of one another."