IHOP Host Discovers She Just Refused Adam Sandler

He may be a Big Daddy in Hollywood — but at IHOP Adam Sandler is a regular Joe just like the rest of us.

A hostess at the International House of Pancakes has shared the mortifying moment she believes she turned away the A-lister from the restaurant without ever realizing it was him.

Dayanna Rodas posted a TikTok on Monday featuring security camera footage from her restaurant, as she obliviously rejects one of the most famous faces on the planet.

While the apparent Sandler, who appears to be accompanied by one of his daughters, is wearing a mask, his countenance is unmistakable to just about everyone on the planet (bar one). And that one person is just about to tell him there are no tables.

"Not realizing its Adam Sandler and telling him its a 30min wait and him ofc leaving bc hes not going to wait 30mins for IHOP," she captioned the video, which also featured herself wearing a deserving clown filter.

The clip has 9million views, and counting.

The comments are filled with admiration for the actor, who very clearly did not drop a "do you know who I am?"

"At least he didn't use his fame to rush anything he left like a normal person would," one praised.

"The fact that he just took the wait time and left instead of throwing a tantrum like regular customers do who aren't even celebrities," another added.

One commenter claimed Rodas "humbled him", though very few agreed.

"'you humbled him'. lmao he's literally one of the most humbled celebrities out there," one pointed out.

"'you humbled him' y'all he's ay ihop he didn't need to be humbled," said another.

While some commenters forgave Rodas for not recognizing him because of his regular wardrobe, others pointed out that trademark casual clothing was the exact dead giveaway.

"He dresses so normal I wouldn't be able to tell either," one claimed.

"How'd you not realize it was him with those shorts? it's his signature look!" another disagreed.

"he dresses like he's always ready to hoop and I respect him for that," a third concluded.

As for Rodas, she just wants another shot at seating the star.