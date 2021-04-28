Kelly Osbourne Reveals 'Nervous Breakdown' Led to Relapse After 4 Years Sober

Instagram

Sharon Osbourne's daughter also discusses her mom's recent "mistakes."

On Tuesday, the 36-year-old former reality star and TV host revealed she suffered a "nervous breakdown" in a candid interview with Extra.

"I don't know why my nervous breakdown happened at the end of the lockdown," she began. "I made it all the way through, everything was great and my life was perfect. I'm that girl that when everything is going great, I need to f--- it up a little and make everything a little bit worse in my life."

"I am an addict and had thought that I had enough time under my belt, and I could drink like a normal person," she continued. "And it turns out, I cannot, and I will never be normal. I don't know why I even tried it. It's not for me, and it took me a matter of days, and I was like, 'Done -- not doing this.'"

The "Dancing with the Stars" alum went on to explain why she decided to tell her fans about the relapse earlier this month via Instagram.

"This is something I am going to battle for the rest of my life," she explained. "It's never going to be easy. Through being accountable and owning your own journey and sharing what you can, though, you can help other people. That's why I came clean. I could have sat here, and nobody would know."

As for what triggered the "nervous breakdown," Kelly added, "I got all of my career goals happening and then I got happy cause I got this incredible boyfriend and everything in my life is so great and I’m like, 'I’m not an addict anymore' -- on top of that pandemic fever -- it all just got too much."

On the most recent "Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino" podcast, the singer also said why she wasn't afraid to share about her relapse.

"It's not nerves, you get shame," she claimed. "I feel so much shame. I could have gone on and nobody would have f------ known. But if I'm not honest, I get sicker. You're only as sick as your secrets."

In the same interview, the host asked Kelly if she was hesitant to start her own podcast as she has been in "hot water" before for "speaking her mind," much like her mother, Sharon Osbourne, who exited "The Talk" after a heated exchange about racism during a March episode.

"The truth is -- in order for there to be any sort of change, you have to make a mistake. How do you know what's right and what's wrong? I've made mistakes. My mom's made mistakes. Everybody's made mistakes."

"But also, there's two sides to every story and the media will only ever let you see the one. The one that gets the most clicks. The one that gets the most people fear mongered and outraged."

"We're living in a society where unfortunately our reality is constantly being challenged, so I have decided to create my own, "she continued. "And we're going through a time right now where finally people are being held accountable and things are changing and the pendulum is swinging in the right direction for once and I'm honored to be on the right side of history.

"I'm honored to be able to be alive at a time where I can go back and right my wrongs."

The exchange between Sharon and Sheryl blew up, as Sheryl said some viewed Pier's attacks on Meghan as racist, while Sharon demanded proof and expressed concern about herself coming off as racist for defending Piers.