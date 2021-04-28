Kourtney Kardashian Ex Younes Bendjima Says No Shade Toward Travis Barker in Deleted Quote

Getty/Instagram

On April 26, Younes shared this quote on his Instagram: "Shamelessness has become so normal in today's society that modesty has become strange."

It's been more than two years since Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima were a thing, but that's apparently no time at all when it comes to social media obsessives. That's how Younes found himself back in their spotlight after a post on his Instagram page.

There must be spotlights swinging all around on social media, because everyone on the various platforms is seeing shade everywhere. And because Younes and Kourtney have history, they can't help but scrutinize everything he says or does, wondering if it's about his ex.

Ask Selena Gomez what it's like living under that constant scrutiny, with everything she does being interpreted as some sort of reaction or response to Justin Bieber's married life. This time, though, the noise got so loud, Younes felt the need to respond.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, as noted by E! News, Younes defended the over-analyzed quote he'd shared, writing, "Stop attaching myself to people that are not part of my life anymore, it's been two years let's move on."

Emphasizing that sharing quotes has always been a part of how he uses social media, he went on, adding, "No need for bad vibes. Keep me far way from all that. Much appreciated. Gracias amigos."

Younes and Kourtney split in 2018 after two years together. E! further reports they may have briefly rekindled their romance over the 2019 holidays, but by early 2020, they were done again.

So of course, fans wondered if Younes' latest quote share was in reaction to the very public displays of affection being put on by Kourtney and her new boyfriend, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

"Shamelessness has become so normal in today's society that modesty has become strange," he wrote.

Considering that Kourtney and Travis have been seen getting very intimate very publicly, it's easy to see how fans could make that leap. But that doesn't make it fair. It would also have to mean that Younes is still hung up on Kourtney and cares what she's doing.

The even crazier possibility is that his post had nothing at all to do with her or her love life, as it's no longer his business and maybe, just maybe, he doesn't care what she's doing.

On a recent episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Kourtney told Khloe she never really talks to Younes anymore, other than occasional texts from him.

She admitted that her ex was "a little negative" during their time together, with Khloe taking it a few steps further, describing him on Twitter as "sooooooo toxic and negative for Kourt," per Us Weekly.