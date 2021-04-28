Man Who Filmed Four Dead and Dying Officers Who Were Hit By Truck After Pulling Him Over is Sent to Prison

MICHAEL DODGE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

"That is f---ing justice, absolutely amazing," he says on the video, filming their dead bodies.

An Australian man who filmed four dead and dying officers rather than try to help them has been sent to prison.

Richard Pusey, 42, was pulled over for speeding having been clocked in his Porsche at 93 MPH along a Melbourne freeway in April of last year, more than 30 MPH above the speed limit. He also tested positive for ecstasy and cannabis.

But while the four officers were considering impounding his car, a truck veered out of its lane and smashed into them. Pusey, who was urinating into a nearby bush at the time, was the only one not struck.

Instead of calling emergency services or attempting to render aid, the mortgage broker took out his phone and began filming... and gloating.

"That is f---ing justice, absolutely amazing," he commented, filming the officers as they lay dying.

Describing the scene of the crash as "beautiful", he focused on one officer and commented "he's smashed."

The court also sat through body cam footage from the wounded and dead officers; it showed Pusey stood over one female officer, Senior Constable Taylor, as she was still pinned beneath the lorry and, according to expert testimony, most likely still alive at the time.

"There you go. Amazing, absolutely amazing," he could be heard taunting, BBC reported.

Blaming the mortally wounded officers for ruining his Porsche, he adds: "You c--ts, I guess I'll be getting a f---ing Uber home, huh."

As bystanders arrive to try to help, one asks Pusey for assistance, but he just replies "they're dead" before continuing filming.

"All I wanted was to go home and have some sushi," he declares, before eventually fleeing the scene.

He was arrested the following day, and initially charged with speeding, drug possession and reckless conduct offenses. But then investigators discovered the videos — and that he had shared them with friends.

This brought the rare charge of "outraging public decency", a charge which hadn't been prosecuted in the state since 1963.

He pled guilty last month, and on Wednesday was sentenced to 10 months in prison. However, since he has been in custody for almost 300 days already, the sentence is nearly complete.

Judge Trevor Wraight described his actions as "heartless, cruel and disgraceful."

"A normal human reaction of a person coming upon a scene like this, would likely be to immediately telephone triple zero, or simply to run to the side of the deceased or seriously injured,” the judge said.

"What you did, however, was film the scene with a running commentary which, on one view, may be described simply as bizarre behavior in the circumstances. It can also be described as extremely insensitive and heartless."

"Your focus was entirely on yourself. You were upset that your car had been destroyed and seemed to take pleasure in seeing the destruction of the police vehicles."

"Your conduct in recording the police officers in their dying moments, together with the words you used as you recorded, was not only derogatory and horrible... but it was also callous and reprehensible conduct."

He noted that Pusey had mental health issues, including a complex personality disorder, but said that did not excuse his actions.

Pusey was also given an AUS$1,000 fine ($775), put on a two-year good behavior bond, and had his license suspended for two years.

His sentence was slammed as too lenient by many, including Constable Taylor's widower.

"The pain is almost unbearable,” he told reporters, adding that watching his wife's final moments being recorded by Pusey "tears my heart and soul."

"I find it to be outraging public decency that a more appropriate sentence was not imposed by this court," he added, per The Guardian.

Police Association of Victoria boss Wayne Gatt meanwhile described Pusey as a "worthless individual that lacks any human traits,"

"Each and every one of us will face our mortality one day," he said. "And when his day comes, I hope that he faces the same coldness and the same callousness with which he provided my members."

Earlier this month the driver of the truck that killed all four officers, Mohinder Singh, was sentenced to 22 years in prison.

He was found to be using drugs and sleep deprived, and suffering delusions and hallucinations when his erratic driving caused the crash.