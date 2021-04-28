Mighty Ducks Want Shaun Weiss, Kenan Thompson for Season 2 of Disney+ Revival (Exclusive)

Everett Collection/Disney+

This week, some of the original Mighty Ducks reunite for Disney+'s revival series, "Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" -- and, if they had their way, more of their former teammates would join them should the show get a second season.

Back for more time on the ice -- 25 years after "D3" came out in 1996 -- are Marguerite Moreau (Connie), Garette Henson (Guy), Elden Henson (Fulton), Matt Doherty (Averman), Vincent Larusso (Adam Banks) and Justin Wong (Ken Wu), who all give Emilio Estevez's Coach Gordon Bombay a much needed pep talk in Friday's new episode.

TooFab recently caught up with the six returning stars, who revealed who they'd really love to see back in the Flying V if Disney+ renews the series.

"I'll go on record and say I want to see Shaun," Doherty said, referring to costar Shaun Weiss. Weiss played goalie Goldberg in the original trilogy, but has struggled with drug addiction and a series of arrests in recent years. In 2021, however, he celebrated one year of sobriety.

"Shaun's my oldest and closest friend in terms of that. We were super tight and to see where he's at right now -- I know what a path he's been on," added Doherty. "Nothing would be more 'Mighty Duck' than to bring him and showcase and be a part of that."

Garette said he would have liked to see Kenan Thompson, who joined the crew in "D2" as "knucklepuck" creator Russ Tyler.

"We got to see him about a year and a half ago at one of those other reunions," said Henson. "And I'm so proud of him and all the success that he's had and it was really really nice to reconnect with him because he was just the exact same goofy guy. It was really great. He's a really wonderful guy."

Garette explained that after the initial trilogy ended, most of the cast went their own ways. In a time before e-mail was popular, let alone social media sites like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, it was pretty easy to fall out of touch.

"There wasn't the same way of being in communication. It would be more like, 'Mom, can you call Brandon’s grandma and see if we can like hang out together?'" he joked. "But because we've done these reunions, and some other press stuff over the past five years, that's really given us the opportunity to reconnect ... and since then, I feel like we’re pretty regularly in contact."

He said the gang that was able to join the revival started a text chain while they were in quarantine before filming -- and the chain has continued since. Because of the pandemic, they explained, they weren't able to bring as many "players" back this season, but still hold out hope for a second season.

"I think we'd all be really excited if it were the entire crew again," said Wong, a Vancouver resident who loves the idea of showing everyone around town. "I want to see all of them," interjected Moreau, "I want to see Portman (Aaron Lohr), Karp (Aaron Schwartz), Julie the Cat (Colombe Jacobsen), Tammy and Tommy (Jane Plank and Danny Tamberelli), Brandon [Adams]." Added Doherty: "These guys, we're all like a family."