Pregnant Halsey Will 'Absolutely Not' Have a Gender Reveal Party (Exclusive)

But she might consider an LA Laker name...

They've detonated bombs, crashed planes, started wildfires, triggered earthquake reports and even killed people... and Halsey, for one, will NOT be pulling any crazy gender reveal stunts.

"Absolutely not," she emphatically replied when asked during an outing in LA earlier this month. "No, we're good."

The singer is expecting her first child with screenwriter beau Alev Aydin sometime this summer; if she had any ideas for names, she wasn't spilling.

"Nah, we're gonna keep that a secret," she laughed.

However the 26-year-old, who's a big Lakers fan (she runs a dedicated NBA Twitter account, she recently posed with her bump and a basketball... she even appeared in this very video in a full Laker-esque purple ensemble!) refused to rule out a name honoring her beloved team.

"Maybe? Maybe!" she replied when asked about a possible Laker moniker.

One thing she won't be doing is taking any time off from her busy songwriting schedule, however.

"No," she insisted when asked if she was taking maternity leave.

Of course, the "Without Me" hitmaker's opposition to gender reveals is probably less likely to do with the increasingly apparent dangers of having one, than her own reluctance to impose gender identities at all.

Halsey, who herself identifies with the pronouns she/they, addressed the issue in a recent Instagram post.

"I've been thinking lots about my body. it’s strange to watch yourself change so quickly. I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about 'womanhood' but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely," she wrote.

"My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that's all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it's grand. I hope the feeling lasts."