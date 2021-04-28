Wendy Williams Throws Flowers At Joseline Hernandez During Insane Shade Battle

FOX

"I'm not gonna let you play me anymore, Miss Wendy," said the reality star known as "The Puerto Rican Princess."

Wendy Williams welcomed Joseline Hernandez to her talk show on Wednesday and things immediately went sideways between the pair.

As soon as they connected virtually, the TV host appeared to give the reality star known as "The Puerto Rican Princess" a compliment by saying, "For some reason, I wouldn't recognize you if I saw you -- you look different every time I see you -- in a good way."

Joseline wasn't having it as a compliment, however, even though Wendy reiterated that she meant it in a "good way."

"Miss Wendy I just must say this to you first -- I hope you're going to give me my flowers today," Joseline began. "I hope you're going to honor how much work I put out there. I hope you're going to, you know, not kind of throw this off outside of everything that I've done. I'm an accomplished woman. And I just feel like every time I come to your show, you don't give me those flowers. And Wendy -- you're 35 years, my senior, I should get those flowers."

After Wendy interrupted by claiming, "Shade!" Joseline argued, "Every time I come on your show, you always want to compare me to another broad. I don't need to be compared. I've made my own brand. I've been out here for the past decade. I got my own show. I have the number one show in the country."

But Wendy didn't agree with the assessment of the streaming app Zeus' "Joseline's Cabaret."

"You have the number one show on Zeus and you got renewed for third season. which is to be commended."

When Joseline claimed she felt undervalued, Wendy quickly shut her down, explaining how she feels the same way everyday after her show ends because of wage disparity.

"We're not gonna even talk about race -- just as a woman -- I still don't make that dollar for dollar men make, so please," Wendy exclaimed.

Despite trying to change the subject by cutting to the "shoe cam," Wendy got another earful from Joseline, who claimed woman shouldn't "compare women to other women out here in the game."

Then things got really heated as Joseline told Wendy she should "do better" as she appeared to reference Wendy's relationship with ex Kevin Hunter.

"You have to do better," Joseline said. "You're not enough. You're not in an abusive relationship anymore. You don't deal with that man anymore. You should be in a better place. And when people come in your show, especially Black culture, you should be nicer to us. The lady you should respect us. You should give us her flowers while we're here. And you should tell us how proud you are, of what we've done in the streets."

After a few more tit for tats and calls to see Joseline's shoes, Wendy admitted she "doesn't apologize for anything" and became so fed up that she threw flowers towards Joseline's screen.

"Here's a flower, come on," Wendy exclaimed. "There's a flower. I just gave you flowers."

Joseline replied, "I'm not gonna let you play me anymore, Miss Wendy."