Kiefer Sutherland and Jason Patric Talk Together for First Time About Julia Roberts Love Triangle

Getty

Roberts famously broke up with Sutherland on their wedding day in 1991, with reports at the time saying she'd ran off with Sutherland's then-best-friend Patric, flying to Ireland.

It was a tabloid saga that dominated the media in the early 1990s as Julia Roberts reportedly became a runaway bride almost a decade before starring in "Runaway Bride."

While that was played for gentle laughs, there was no one laughing on June 14, 1991 when Roberts effectively dumped Kiefer Sutherland on what was supposed to be their wedding day. A blistering report by People at the time claims the bride and the groom's best friend, Robert Patric, had run off together and caught a flight to Ireland.

Patric and Sutherland had become fast friends a few years before that, starring together in the 1987 cult classic "The Lost Boys." It would be around two decades after the wedding that wasn't before they would reconcile their own relationship.

And while they've both spoken separately about what went down on that fateful day, and in the immediate aftermath, it wasn't until now that they'd ever spoken about it together. You can credit -- or blame -- "Smallville's" Lex Luthor for that, as it went down on his podcast, "Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum."

So what really happened that day? "I feel strange talking about what [Roberts] told me or what she told Kiefer because she can speak for herself," said Patric, per Yahoo!. "But the large stuff [said in] the press, being invited to the wedding and taking off with the bride -- that's all b------."

But neither of them really offered up a version of events. "That was a difficult time for me, and I think it was an uncomfortable time for both of them," proving that time truly does at least begin to heal all wounds.

"The truth where I’m coming from: you fall in love, you fall in love," he continued. "There's nothing you can do about that. She's an extraordinary person, and he is too. Timing is what it is, and everyone moves on from that."

It also probably helped -- at least from Sutherland's point of view -- that Patric's relationship with Roberts wasn't ultimately any more successful than his. As they've all experienced ups and downs in their romantic lives since then, Patric says he's more happy that it was his relationship with Sutherland that's lasted three decades.

The two reconciled publicly when they starred together on Broadway back in 2011. "When I saw him again, there were a few words and more of a laugh and a toast," Patric recalled.

Sutherland compared their relationship to that of George Harrison and Eric Clapton, who "were best friends 'til the bitter end," even after they were both romantically involved with the same woman.