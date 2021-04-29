Michael B. Jordan Reacts to Chadwick Boseman's Oscar Loss, Black Panther 2 Questions

Getty

"There's no award that can validate his legacy."

Like almost everyone watching the Oscars this weekend, Michael B. Jordan was also shocked when his "Black Panther" costar Chadwick Boseman didn't win Best Actor for his work in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

Even the show producers clearly thought he was a sure thing, as they moved the category to the end of the night, in the hopes of ending on an emotional high point. Instead, the trophy went to Anthony Hopkins, who wasn't even allowed to Zoom into the ceremony to give an acceptance speech.

'Appearing on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show to promote his new movie "Tom Clancy's Without Remorse," Jordan was asked how he felt about Boseman's loss -- when his win felt like a "done deal."

"I think a part of everybody had a little bit of that feeling watching it. But you know, this is how I honestly and really truly feel about it, there's no award that can validate his legacy," he answered.

"There's no win that can take anything away from the lives around the world that he impacted, his family, myself included, so you gotta look at the things that we can control and the gifts and the blessings that he left us," Jordan continued. "And that's this incredible body of work and what he represents for as a person."

Jordan also revealed he "held off" on watching "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" for a while because he wanted to "savor" the experience.

"In hindsight that would be his last performance that people had an opportunity to actually see, to be able to watch," he explained. "So you want to kind of savor that moment. Like one of your favorite shows, you don't want to watch the last episode, you just want to kinda just like, leave it there and in my own time I watched it."

"It was an incredible performance man," he added. "You can see it, him giving everything he had, obviously he knew something that nobody else did. But, but truly powerful, truly incredible, legendary, yeah."

Jordan was also asked how likely it would be, on a scale of 1-10 -- 1 being the least likely -- to see him pop up in "Black Panther 2."

"I'll go with a solid two," he said with a laugh. "I didn't want to go with zero. You know what I mean? And it's like, never say never ... I can't predict the future. So I mean, it's 2, Black Panther 2. The two, I just figured two would be like ... two sounds okay. I guess."

He said he didn't really know much about the sequel, except that he knew they were working on a script that "is a reflection of a lot of circumstances and tragedy that we had to deal with this past year."

He added, "I know [director Ryan Coogler] and Marvel are going to do the absolute best job at developing a story in a way that makes everybody happy and satisfied and honors Chad and moves forward with grace."

Costar Lupita Nyong'o recently spoke with Yahoo! about the script, saying the way Coogler "reshaped the second movie is so respectful of the loss we've all experienced as a cast and as a world."

She added, "it feels spiritually and emotionally correct to do this. And hopefully, what I do look forward to, is getting back together and honoring what he started with us and holding his light through it. Because he left us a lot of light that we’re still going to be bathing in. I know that for sure."