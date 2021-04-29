MyPillow Guy Talks Crack Addiction, Similarities with Hunter Biden and Big Foot on Jimmy Kimmel Live

ABC/Getty

"I worry about you. Maybe you're self-destructive," the late night host said.

Jimmy Kimmel welcomed MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell to his show on Wednesday and the highly-anticipated interview didn't disappoint.

The ardent Trump supporter, who has been sued for his baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen with the use of Dominion Voting Systems, has been fodder for the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" host in recent months.

"Somehow a simple pillow salesman from Minnesota got to the bottom of the deepest conspiracy in the history of American politics," Kimmel began his introduction of Lindell. "It's so crazy, it's almost hard to believe."

After the two made a few jokes about being vaccinated, they discussed how Lindell beat a "horrible addiction to crack" to become the founder of a gigantic corporation, which he previously revealed in his memoir.

"And I have to tell you something -- and I know you might think this sounds weird -- I read Hunter Biden's book as well and there are -- you guys have a lot in common," said Kimmel, referencing Biden's past struggle with drugs.

Lindell seemed to agree, but maintained Trump lost the Presidential bid because of a rigged system.

"I've been working hard on this election and the machines," he said, before adding he had proof of the alleged crime.

"I have it, it's real, so people can say, 'Oh, you're an ex-crack addict so your brain's not right.' You know what, they can say all they want. It's gonna come out, I keep putting the evidence out, it's gonna come out."

Kimmel replied, "Do you ever think it's weird, I mean just objectively looking at yourself and going, 'Why is it that the only person in the country who has this evidence is a guy who sells pillows on cable?'"

Lindell suggested it was a "Forrest Gump" type of thing.

"I believe that you are sincere," Kimmel said. "I also think there's something going on from the crack or something."

"I worry about you," Kimmel explained. "I feel like you are maybe self-destructive. You have lost everything, repeatedly, so many times in your life. I feel like you're going to be out dressed as Spider-Man on Hollywood Boulevard at the end of this whole thing."

Later in the show, Lindell denied telling Trump to impose "martial law if necessary" and claimed he didn't know his contribution to Lin Wood's legal fund helped bail out Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse.

He also claimed he didn't know if Big Foot existed or not.