T-Pain Reveals All the Celebrities He's Been Accidentally Ignoring on Instagram

"I was today years old when I found out about the request folder on Instagram that's full of celebs trying to reach me."

T-Pain may be all over social media, but he still doesn't really know how to use it.

On Wednesday night, the rapper shared a video to his Twitter page showing that he only just now realized his Instagram account also comes with a request folder, full of celebrities hoping to connect with him.

I swear!! I’m just now seeing all these messages and mentions TODAY!!!! How do I super apologize? Press conference? Town hall meeting? I’m dumb🤦🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/RFhjjs5sja — T-Pain (@TPAIN) April 29, 2021 @TPAIN

"I swear!! I'm just now seeing all these messages and mentions TODAY!!!!" he shared in the video, in which he also gave fans a peek of who's been trying to contact him. "How do I super apologize? Press conference? Town hall meeting? I'm dumb"

"I was today years old when I found out about the request folder on Instagram that's full of celebs trying to reach me," he added, before scrolling down the list of stars who messaged him -- including Diplo, Pia Mia and Fergie. "Dude, is that Fergie?! Smh" he captioned the clip.

While most of the list were people who merely mentioned T-Pain in one of their Stories, someone on Viola Davis' team also apparently tried to reach out.

"I've been accidentally straight up ignoring all these people for like 2 years," he continued. "I thought Dms are supposed to just show up in the normal folder and you don't have to go digging for all these. I apologize to everybody on this list and the hundreds of others I couldn't fit in this video."

"Yup ..... I'm stupid."

This video isn't the only reason the rapper has gone viral this week -- he also shared a video to TikTok on Wednesday showing him going head-to-head against a group of racists while playing Call of Duty.

In the clip, his opponents are heard saying "F--- Black Lives Matter" and dropping the n-word repeatedly, before T-Pain hunts their avatars down one by one, killing them all. "I want every single f---ing one of them," he exclaimed while playing.