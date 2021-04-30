Jason Segel and Girlfriend Alexis Mixter Split After 8 Years Together

Instagram

Jason Segel and his longtime girlfriend Alexis Mixter have split after eight years together.

On Thursday, Mixter took to Instagram to announce the news of their breakup. In the post, the artist, 42, shared a sweet throwback photo of herself and Segel, 41, and opened up about their relationship.

"This is a photo of two best friends. This guy and I have shared so much life together. Changed each other at a soul deep level. All for the better," Mixter began in the lengthy caption. "The depth of our bond was something I could never have anticipated. I've never spent so much time with another person, grown so much alongside someone else, laughed so much, cried so much, shared so much."

"It is odd to write about the end of a relationship, especially when the friendship that still exists is so full of life," she continued. "But change happens and we made the decision quite a while ago to let ourselves grow away from what our relationship had been and into what it was becoming."

Mixter said "announcing a breakup on social media is a strange feeling," adding that it's "okay" if "some won't understand why it is necessary."

"Having a public romantic relationship is not easy," she wrote. "Ending one feels like navigating a road that doesn't even exist. We are private people when it comes to our personal lives and I intend to keep it that way."

Mixter noted that she only felt "love and gratitude" while writing her post.

"Gratitude to the universe for putting this man in my life the way it did and then allowing us the grace to decide that what we had, could become more," she said. "Because that is what our friendship feels like. More. More than either of us could have asked for in another person. This post is a tribute to love and friendship and those relationships that make life worth living."

Mixter concluded by addressing Segel directly, writing, "Thank you J for being my best friend. The person who shares all my favorite jokes, sees who I really am and all I want to be, loves me unconditionally and makes me always strive to be bigger and better than I was yesterday. I will never stop cheering you on with every cell of my body. I will never stop loving you unconditionally. (This is an old picture but I chose it because we both love it and it was from such a great day.)"

Mixter and Segel started dating in December 2013.

Although the two remained rather private about their relationship, Mixter posted a few photos of Segel on Instagram over the years.

In January 2020, Mixter shared a post in honor of Segel's 40th birthday.

"I'm a day late because yesterday was spent celebrating you, the way it should be, unplugged and surrounded by friends and family," she wrote alongside a photo of Segel, above. "In your 40 years on this earth you've done so much and come so far. I'm inspired by you every day and you’ve taught me that my heart is big enough to hold more love than I ever imagined. Thank you for being my best friend above all else. I'm so happy you were born. Here's to 40 more happy birthdays, I love you 🎉💕 (I had to pull out this photo from a while ago because it was such a great day and you look good with a cheese plate)."