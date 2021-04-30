Jessica Simpson Claims Publicists Warned Clients Against Dating Her

The Drew Barrymore Show

Simpson and Barrymore trade notes on divorce and open up about their dating history on Drew's talk show.

Jessica Simpson has dated her fair of famous men, but it wasn't always with their publicists' approval.

In her time in the spotlight, Simpson has been married to Nick Lachey and linked to names including Tony Romo, John Mayer, Johnny Knoxville and her husband Eric Johnson -- and just told Drew Barrymore there are a few celebrities she's dated who flew "under the radar that people don’t know about."

During an interview on Drew's show this week, Barrymore said it was "so much fun" when you can "get away" with keeping a relationship private -- before asking whether she'd been "inextricably linked" to someone she barely knew or with whom she only had a single day.

"I always felt like, yes I had my list and checked my list off as if I was a dude or something," said Simpson. "I felt like anytime it started to get a little bit serious I was the person to run from because every guy would be listening to their publicist who would be like, 'Stay away, stay away you'll never be a respected actor, you’ll never be a respected musician if you are dating her.'"

She added, "but that was back then, that was the excuses I heard."

The actress-turned-talk show host and her guest also commiserated over their divorces. Barrymore has been married three times -- to Jeremy Thomas, Tom Green and Will Kopelman -- and felt the splits were "such a tragedy for me personally that I really failed as a human being."

"Failure in general, I feel like as creative people and artists were such perfectionists and even growing up in the church and as a preacher's daughter I had a standard of what marriage was supposed to be and oh wow it really wasn't that within the first week," said Simpson. "It was like woah, okay so it’s not like that fairytale, but I got married really young."

Noting that there really wasn't a playbook for her and Nick when they decided to turn the early days of their marriage into a reality show, Simpson said it was "definitely stressful."

"We did have fun, I mean up until the end of the last season did it get to be just overwhelming because we were at a place where our communication was no longer communication anymore," she added. "It was very one sided on each side."