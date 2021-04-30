Kaya Scodelario Says 'Notoriously Difficult Director' Asked Her to Strip for Audition

Getty

British actress Kaya Scodelario -- known stateside for her work in the "Maze Runner" movies and "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" -- revealed a pair of audition horror stories in the wake of sexual harassment and bullying allegations against actor and director Noel Clarke.

One of the many women who came forward against Clarke claimed he bragged about secretly filming actresses during naked auditions. He has denied the claim. When playwright Bola Agbaje appeared to express shock at the idea of a "naked audition" on Twitter, Scodelario retweeted her post and explained how terribly common it is for women to be asked to strip to land a role.

"I had a audition for a job a few years ago. It said 'she just needs to come in. Take her clothes off and that's all,'" wrote Scodelario on Thursday evening. "I was terrified. Luckily I have an agent who swiftly said there was no way that was going to happen. This was a big movie. A big director. A big 'opportunity.'"

"Different casting, between me and another actress," she continued in a followup tweet. "Both worked very hard to impress this notoriously difficult director. auditioned multiple times. He emailed our agents 'whoever agrees to go nude 1st gets the job.' The movie had no nudity in it. He just wanted 2 see who'd say yes."

While Scodelario said she had the "safety net of a caring agent" to protect her at the time, she noted that "MANY MANY young actors" were not in the same boat. "They will assume that it is normal for an actresses worth to be measured by the body they have. By the amount of skin they are willing to show. We have been conditioned to believe this," she added.

The 29-year-old actress said it was "f---ed" that she knew she would feel "anxiety about tweeting" when she woke up on Friday morning. "Despite the fact that I haven't named names. I'm still going to feel scared," she added. "The women who come forward openly are so brave. I am in awe of you all. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you."

On Friday, she thanked all her followers for their support overnight and promised them she was "taking steps to ensure the people I referenced in my tweets are held accountable" for their actions. While she didn't name them publicly, she said she chose to handle everything "privately and through the correct industry channels."

"I can't stress enough how important it is to have representation that safeguards you," she concluded. "How important it is to have women at every level of the industry - to prevent the current system that enables people to feel as though they can say/do/behave in abusive ways without consequences."

Clarke, meanwhile, issued a statement Friday "vehemently" denying "any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing" after 20 women spoke out.