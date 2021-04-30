Mila Kunis Reveals the Horrible Investment Advice She Gave Ashton Kutcher

Instagram

"I've never been happier to be wrong."

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have been together for nearly 10 years now ... but that doesn't mean he has 100% trust in her when it comes to investments.

Appearing on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Thursday night, the host noted that Mila's husband is a "venture capital hunk" who often invests in startups that go on to become pretty big deals, like AirBnB. Colbert, however, wanted to know how much say Kunis had and whether Kutcher ever ran his investments by her first.

"The best part about him is he is really smart about including me in everything and making sure that I am aware of everything that's happening," she said. "He is also really smart at knowing that, sometimes, you shouldn't listen to your wife."

"I feel like I have really good gut instincts when it comes to consumer goods, so if it's coming out of our personal account, I do vet all the companies," she added, before giving two examples of times she had really bad advice.

"Early in our dating, two things came up. He was like, 'Hey, there's this company, it's kind of like a ride share,'" said Kunis. "My dad in real life is a cab driver and I grew up on tips from a cab driver. He's like, 'It's kind of like a cab company, but anybody can drive the cab.' I was like, 'That's the worst idea ever.'"

He then ordered her an Uber, then a largely unknown app, to test it out.

"I was like, 'You're going to put me in a car with a stranger? What is wrong with you?'" she exclaimed. "Like, I was furious at him.'"

"Second time, he sat me down and was like, 'Hey, Babe, I got to explain this thing to you, tell me if I'm crazy.' I was like, 'Cool, what is it, babe?'" she recalled. "He's like, 'There's this thing, it's like mining for money. It's called cryptocurrency, and there's this company' -- this is eight-plus years ago — 'it's called Bitcoin.'"

"He explained the whole thing to me and I was like, is this FDIC insured? He was like, 'No, that's the point, it's not,'" she continued, adding that she told him she thought it was a "horrible idea." His reaction? "He said, 'Cool, we're investing in it.' So he didn't listen to me. This happens all the time."

Kunis went on to praise her husband for being "really smart," despite her thinking some of his pitches initially feel "so ludicrous."

"Why would I want to sleep on someone's couch and pay for it? It's ludicrous. And yet, here we are -- and I AirBnb everything, I Uber everywhere and I use cryptocurrency," she added, "and guess what, I've never been happier to be wrong."

During the interview, Kunis also looked back at her two times appearing on "Baywatch" when she was just a kid -- noting her dad "insisted on taking me to set" just so he could see Pamela Anderson.

"So did my grandfather and so did every man in my family," she added. "But yes, I was blind and then the other one I was like a kid that was like, 'Help, help, someone's drowning!'"

She went on to say she has "really great memories" from her time on set, saying both David Hasselhoff and Anderson took photos with her. Kunis said she was also thrilled to keep her bathing suit from the shoot.