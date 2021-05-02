Find Out the Net Worth Of All the Kardashian-Jenners

Instagram

Yes, they're exactly as rich as you think they are!

The Kardashian and Jenner sisters may have started out as reality stars but have now become one of the most powerful families in Hollywood. Between businesses ventures, spin-off TV shows, endorsements, and sponsorships, the sisters have brought in millions of dollars since rising to fame. In fact, Kim Kardashian was recently reported to be worth over $1 billion, just a few years after her younger sister Kylie was valued at the same net worth.

While the Kardashian’s accountants are the only ones who know for sure, many media outlets have estimated the net worth of each member of the family and it’s pretty impressive to say the least!

Read on to discover the Kardashian-Jenner’s net worth...

1. Kim Kardashian - $1 billion

Kim Kardashian was recently declared a billionaire by Forbes after a lucrative year of sales for her business ventures KKW Beauty and Skims. She also sold a 20% stake in the beauty company last year, bringing in $200 million from cosmetics conglomerate Coty. Kim additionally earned her fortune through endorsement deals, reality show paychecks, and smaller investments, in things like real estate.

2. Kourtney Kardashian - $35 million

Kourtney Kardahsian was estimated to be worth around $35 million by Money back in 2018. Her net worth could have fluctuated since then with the launch of her lifestyle brand Poosh, although she hasn’t publicly made any other major business deals. The majority of Kourtney’s millions is said to have come from her reality show paycheck as well as brand deals and endorsements.

3. Khloé Kardashian - $40 million

Back in 2018, Khloé Kardashian was estimated to be worth $40 million thanks to earnings from her “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” salary as well as profits from Good American. She also brought in money from spin offs like “Revenge Body” and sponsorships. Since her 2018 net worth evaluation, Khloé landed some major brand partnerships, like that with migraine medication Nurtec, so it’s likely her personal wealth has increased even more.

4. Kendall Jenner - $45 million

Kendall Jenner is roughly estimated to be worth around $45 million, although her wealth hasn’t been evaluated since 2018 when it was said to be around $18 million. Just a few months later, Forbes announced that Kendall was the highest-paid model in the world and had brought in over $22 million in the past 12 months alone so it’s safe to say that Kendall’s net worth has skyrocketed in recent years. Aside from high profile modeling gigs, Kendall has also earned her fortune through her appearances on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” as well as jobs as a brand spokesperson.

5. Kylie Jenner - $900 million

Back in 2019, Forbes labeled Kylie Jenner a self-made billionaire after she sold 51% of Kylie Cosmetics to beauty giant Coty. But several months later, the publication retracted their statement after they discovered that the business was significantly smaller, and less profitable than they were led to believe. After recalculating Kylie’s assets and business revenues, Forbes declared that Kylie was most likely worth $100 million less initially believed, bringing her net worth to $900 million.

6. Kris Jenner - $190 million