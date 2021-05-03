Teen Mom Star Jade Cline Opens Up About Going Under the Knife (Exclusive)

Instagram

"It's always a rollercoaster in my life."

Jade Cline says to "expect nothing less" than crazy from her storyline this season on "Teen Mom 2."

The 23-year-old caught up with TooFab ahead of the season premiere to talk where she stands with Sean, why she and her mom "don't really talk," and her recent plastic surgery.

TooFab: We heard you had some work done this season. What can you tell us about that?

Jade: Yeah, I went to Miami and went and got a BBL done by Doctor Chang. They did a really good job. I feel like my recovery was really hard. The season you'll have to watch to see like from start to finish like how the recovery went but it was definitely really, really crazy. I started off in Miami and ended up recovering the rest of the time in Orlando with Briana and her family. So, it definitely was a lot...but I'm just happy now to be mostly recovered and you know, back to normal.

TF: That must have been even harder with a toddler running around.

J: Yeah, it was definitely hard. I feel like I was pushing myself to get stuff done, and making sure that she had everything she needed. I feel like it was definitely hard, but I mean a lot of Tylenol, a lot of water, that basically was all I could do. Went to the gym and stuff, you know I kind of just did small workouts to get myself back to feeling better.

TF: How are things with you and Sean since the last time we saw you?

J: I feel like it's really hard to say. I don't really want to say too much because this new season that’s coming out, a lot happens from the beginning to the end. So, I don't really want to get into too many details. It's always a rollercoaster in my life so expect nothing less.

TF: What about your mom? Has that relationship evolved at all?

J: Right now, I don't know. I don't think we really talk that much right now. It's kind of like a long story, but what transpired and what happened to get us to this point is all in the new season. So, it's really a lot. A lot during my surgery, and a lot of stuff happened during that time too that has us in the place we are now. So, I really don't want to say too much about it, I guess. I mean, you'll see exactly what happens in the new season.

TF: We know you had to shut down your salon when the pandemic hit. How are things now?

J: Work is really good. I think COVID definitely was really, really hard for everybody. I had to close down – I think it was three months or so, which really sucked because I work almost every day. I mean, it's my career. It's something I love to do, and I'm so passionate about. So, I feel like it was so depressing for a long time like being stuck at home. I definitely hated it. I was so excited to go back. I've had my salon now for a little over a year, and I'm actually looking to expand in the next few months, which is very exciting.

Yes, pretty much everything's gotten back to normal, and it's about to be summer time here. So, usually in the summer everyone wants to get their hair done and salons usually get a lot busier, which is really, really awesome.

TF: Was filming this season similar to the last in terms of COVID precautions?

J: Yeah. We had -- there's a lot of precautions that we did with filming, like with distancing, with constant testing -- there was so much that went into making this season and making sure everyone was safe…It was hard though. I feel like we did self-shooting for a while, which really, really sucked. I hated the self-shooting. It was such a pain in the a--. It's like I was the camera person, the audio person, like I was doing all this stuff and it's crazy to see how all the girls told their story and did it self-shooting wise. I feel like that was really, really crazy. I was wondering if that was gonna flop…but I feel like everyone did a good job.

TF: Ashley [Jones] had some choice words when you were cast in TM2 instead of her. How do you feel now that she’s joining in Chelsea's place?

J: I really don't care. I don't really care about anything else that's going on with other girls… really. I'm just kind of the person that sticks to my own story, my own life, and my own business. So, I've never really been the person to comment on anyone else's lives. I don't -- I've never really ever spoke out about anybody else and what they're doing and I mean that's just kind of how I am and how I've always been.

TF: After all the cast changes in recent seasons, how long do you see yourself on TM2?