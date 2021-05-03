The Rock Sends Heartwarming Moana Video to Young Girl Battling Cancer

Instagram

"Stay strong honey and keep singing your songs! Love you, MAUI."

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson spent his birthday sending joy to a little girl who's battling cancer.

Early Sunday morning, Dwayne rang in his 49th birthday with a sweet tribute posted to Instagram voicing his character Maui from Disney's "Moana" with a video of him serenading 4-year-old Indy Llew Jones with his hit song "You're Welcome."

"Swipe left - It's 1am and I just got sent this beautiful vid of a VERY special & strong little girl named Indy Llew," Dwayne wrote on Instagram.

The father of three concluded his post saying, "Stay strong honey and keep singing your songs! Love you, MAUI."

Indy's Mother, Terah Jones, took to her Instagram Story to share the exciting news and said, "Wow a special message to our Indy Llew from Maui himself. @therock this means so much! Every night before bed Indy asks daddy to sing 'you're welcome.'"

The heartwarming interaction all started when Terah uploaded a video last week of her precious daughter lip-syncing to Alessia Cara's rendition of Moana's popular song "How Far I'll Go," which Johnson couldn't resist but to make a response post to.

In Terah's original video of the child lip-syncing, she wrote, "Just needed this to have a permanent place on here. Indy has long time been an expert lip syncer. She loves music, dancing, and 'singing.' My favorite moments are when I catch her singing & dancing in her reflection. She feels the rhythm and it brings her joy. Also really feels that necklace...I adore everything about her magical presence, she is the greatest treasure. Indy Llew...The pain is truly unbearable. #prayforindy."

Indy, being the eldest of Terah and husband Brian Jones' two daughters, was born with Down Syndrome, which increases the risk of developing leukemia. In 2018, her mother wrote on her blog that Indy was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome, which affects the bone marrow and is similar to leukemia. After a successful eight months of chemotherapy, Indy's cancer went into remission.

Unfortunately, during the summer of 2019, Indy's dad shared on Love What Matters that her disease returned. A year later, in the spring of 2020, after several trips to the hospital to undergo various treatments, her disease went into remission again. But last month, her mother shared on Instagram that Indy had developed leukemia.

She said, "The devastation & hurt is beyond description. My hands are trembling and tears are falling from my face as I type this. Considering our options and praying about what is best for Indy, B and I both received a pretty clear message that Indy desires to be free of this burden. Out of respect for her body and her spirit, further medical intervention feels wrong. The chance of cure from more treatment is extremely minimal. Our brave girl has just been through too much."

"We will be loving on her at home like we did last year, filling her body with goodness and making her feel joy. I truly cannot bear the thought of losing her but even worse than that is to watch her suffer this any longer," Jones concluded.

On Friday, April 30, Indy's family shared that they celebrated her 5th birthday three weeks early, and even brought her to prom!

Terah wrote: "Just wanted to let you know that Indy is doing so well. She is feeling good for the most part and aside from some tired moments, she is energetic, giggling, and excited about all the simple things in life like mamma Kat and lasagna. I am so so thankful for these good days. As I took these photos of Indy + mamma Kit-Kat Indy started telling my mom 'Dindy, brave! Look, tubies. In tummy and in arm. Look!' (Pic 5) Sweet precious Indy, you are so brave. And bright, and love, and joy...and every other good quality wrapped up into one being. I am so proud of you. Dindy Woo I love you."