Pink Says She Rewrote Her Will During Battle with Covid-19

Pink is opening up about her battle with the coronavirus.

While speaking with "Heart Radioshow" and "Extra" host Mark Wright, the singer revealed she rewrote her will after her battle with Covid-19 became so bad she was worried that she was going to die.

In April 2020, Pink, 41, shared that she and her son Jameson, 4, had both tested positive for Covid-19. Her husband Carey Hart, 45, and their daughter Willow, 9, didn't contract the virus.

"It was really, really bad, and I rewrote my will," she said to Wright in a clip posted by "Extra" on Monday.

"At a point that I thought it was over for us, I called my best friend and I said, 'I just need you to tell Willow how much I love her,'" Pink continued. "It was really really scary and really bad."

The three-time Grammy winner even thought about her legacy and what she would be leaving behind for her children.

"As a parent, you think, 'What am I leaving for my kid? What am I teaching them? Are they going to make it in this world? This crazy world that we live in now.'" Pink said. "'And what do I need to tell them if this is the last time I ever get to tell them anything?'"

In May 2020, Pink wrote an essay for NBC News and detailed her experience with the virus.

"Battling Covid-19 along with my 3-year-old son was the most physically and emotionally challenging experience I have gone through as a mother," she wrote at the time. "Weeks after receiving our test results, my son was still ill and feverish. It was a terrifying time, not knowing what might come next."