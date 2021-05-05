Watch the Emotional Moment the Kardashians Told Crew Reality Show Is Ending

E!

Yes, Kim's much-memed crying face is back.

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" is coming to an end -- and in a new sneak peek at the final episodes, the family breaks the news to their crew for the first time.

E! just dropped some footage from an upcoming episode, in which Kris Jenner and daughters Kourtney, Khloe and Kim Kardashian pull the show's producers and camera people aside -- while filming, naturally -- to let them know they decided to end the series.

"There's no easy way to say this except just to say it because we love you guys all so much and it's almost like ripping off a Band-Aid," Kris explained, already getting choked up as she spoke. "We just wanted to tell you in person we won't be going forward with filming the show anymore."

"It's been a really excruciating decision to make," she continued. "This journey has been the most incredible thing that we've ever done and we can't even express the appreciation we had for you along the way."

Some of the crew members were seen crying as the women spoke.

"I hope you guys feel respected and appreciated because even if we don't say it, I think of you guys like my second family," Khloe then told them all. "I know we're all really really grateful and when it's happy, it's happy but when people are there for you when life f---ing sucks, that what matters."

In a confessional, Khloe thanked the crew for being there for her during "so many crazy, happy, sad situations" -- specifically calling out a cameraman who spent Christmas Day with her in Dallas so she wouldn't be alone and the support she received throughout her divorce, Caitlyn Jenner's transition and when she had "literally my vagina out when my baby was being born." She added, "I have such a security blanket in these people. To not have that anymore, it's a big thing. It sounds silly but they're my people."

Kourtney kept her message short but sweet, also expressing her gratitude to the crew and in a confessional. "I just hope everyone understands our decision," she added.

Kim, meanwhile, was kind of a wreck when it came time for her to speak. Her much-memed crying face made its triumphant return as she also shared her thanks.

"I just want you guys to know how much we really appreciate you guys, each and every one of you," she said, "for spending time away from your families to be with our crazy family."

While the show is coming to an end, their time on reality TV isn't. The Kardashians have already signed a deal with Hulu. During a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Kris only teased what that next project will actually be.

"We're choosing a production company and just figuring out what the actual show is going to be, but it's been such a wonderful experience working with them," she said of working with Hulu. "And having a whole new chapter to look forward to."