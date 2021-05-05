Fired Hillsong Pastor Carl Lentz's Wife Finally Breaks Silence After His Affair

Getty

"I will not forget who abandoned us" she writes in her first post since the scandal broke in 2020.

Laura Lentz, wife of ousted Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz, spoke out on their wedding anniversary for the first time since he admitted to cheating on her last year.

Lentz, who was the New York pastor of the megachurch, was terminated from his position for "moral failures" and "breaches of trust" in 2020. In a lengthy post shared to his Instagram page at the time, the disgraced pastor confessed to cheating on his wife and confirmed that's why he was let go.

In her post, Laura wrote about going through her "darkest valley" over the past few months -- and, while she didn't directly address her husband's infidelity, she did call out those who weren't there for both of them in their time of need.

"I have looked at these palm trees everyday for the past few months & there are many symbolic meanings to these amazing trees," she captioned a photo of palm trees in the sun.

"A few that have resonated with me during this season of my life: they are strong, can weather the biggest storms, they always grow upwards. freedom, righteousness, reward, resurrection just to name a few."

"I have taken time away from social media because it was not good for my soul, I have blocked & deleted more people & comments than I can count," she continued. "Trolls are cowards, SOME 'Christians' are anything but kind, gracious, or loving ... but that won't stop me from growing upwards & getting stronger."

Lentz said that over the past few months, she has learned the "kindness of God" and realized who her "true" friends are. "The ones who have been with me on the mountaintops are the same ones who are with me during my darkest valley," she wrote, adding that they will "not forget who abandoned us."

"I choose to keep my heart free of bitterness & remain thankful for those that have stayed & loved us. I don't want to judge others nor do I want to be judged," she concluded. "I want to be known as a woman who sees the good in people & truly loves people unconditionally."

She also added the hashtags, #YouCanOnlyChangeYou #LoveWins and #GrowUpwards.

In the comments, Lentz received support from Adrienne Bailon and Bobbie Houston, wife of Hillsong founder Brian Houston.

"Laura. It's been an arduous, taxing and sad season," wrote Houston. "Time is a faithful friend when we allow it to heal. Glad you are feeling stronger. Praying better days are ahead for everyone."

Carl Lentz confessed to cheating on his wife in November, right after he was fired from the church. At the time, Brian Houston said Lentz was terminated "following ongoing discussions in relation to leadership issues and breaches of trust, plus a recent revelation of moral failures."

Lentz himself fessed up on Instagram, saying he had been "unfaithful in my marriage" and was being "held accountable" for doing so.

"This failure is on me, and me alone and I take full responsibility for my actions," he added at the time -- saying he was going on a "journey of rebuilding trust with my wife, Laura and my children."

After his confession, a woman named Ranin Karim appeared on "Good Morning America" and claimed to be the other woman. According to Karim, the two met at a park in New York City and continued to see each other there before he eventually took down her number. She said he refused to reveal his last name and told her not to Google him -- simply telling her he worked with, managed and traveled with celebrities.

After she did look him up, she allegedly confronted him about being married. Karim told GMA she tried to break off her relationship with Lentz numerous times, but he kept coming back for more. In October, their affair was discovered by his wife, she claimed.

"Woman to woman, I don't think she deserved to be hurt the way that she did," she said. "I never meant to hurt her."