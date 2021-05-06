Caitlyn Jenner Mocked For Airplane Hangar And Homelessness Comment On Sean Hannity

Fox News

Patricia Arquette, Bradley Whitford and even one of Jenner's "I Am Cait" costars all took aim.

Caitlyn Jenner was trending for all the wrong reasons again on Wednesday night, thanks to an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News about her gubernatorial run.

While the candidate touched on quite a few subjects -- including her thoughts on immigration and police reform -- one quote meant to highlight what she saw as Gavin Newsom's failures unintentionally went viral.

Caitlyn Jenner to Hannity: "My friends are leaving California. My hangar, the guy right across, he was packing up his hangar and I said, where are you going? And he says, 'I'm moving to Sedona, Arizona, I can't take it anymore. I can't walk down the streets and see the homeless'" pic.twitter.com/Z1WbBBQXq7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 6, 2021 @atrupar

"My friends are leaving California," Jenner said during the interview, which was conducted inside her airplane hangar in Malibu. "My hangar, the guy right across, he was packing up his hangar and I said, 'Where are you going? And he says, 'I'm moving to Sedona, Arizona, I can't take it here anymore. I can't walk down the streets and see the homeless.'"

She added, "I don't want to leave, either I stay and fight or I get outta here."

"This state has done so much for me over the years. But I've watched it crumble right in front of my eyes," added the longtime Republican, who hopes to unseat Newsom in a recall election.

Her comments were seen as grossly out of touch by many, most of whom probably don't have airplane hangars of their own.

"She can put out her 20 point homeless plan ... Anytime now," tweeted Patricia Arquette.

"Kissing the ass of an audience that refuses to acknowledge your truth while throwing the homeless under the bus and kissing the ass of the richest %.0003 of the population deserves a gold medal in the decathlon of morally bankrupt political pandering," wrote Bradley Whitford. "Private jet owners are the victims. Because they are subjected to the specter of homelessness through the tinted windows of their limousines. You're a great humanitarian."

"Did she ... just say ... that the guy with private airplane hanger next to hers is tired of stepping over the homeless ... as if the problem is the homeless and not the fact they BOTH OWN PLANES and are complaining about having to look at HOMELESS PEOPLE?!?" wrote Jen Richards, a trans actress who also appeared on Jenner's reality show "I Am Cait." She added, "My friend, not on Twitter, summed it up best: 'My rich friends are leaving cause they don't want to see poor people that are poor because we don't put money in social services cause my rich friends don't pay tax.'"

Congressman Ted Lieu tweeted, "California grew by 2.4 million people the last 10 years. Also, unlike you, Dems are focused on the 99% of people who don't own planes or hangars. And you know what's going to help reduce homelessness? The #AmericanRescuePlan, which your party opposed."

"Why are the poors ruining my view for me?" added Soledad O'Brien.

Trans "Survivor" contestant Zeke Smith mocked Jenner by tweeting, "I'm just like you, normal Californians. I'm a multi-millionaire Olympian turned Reality TV star who got away with vehicular manslaughter and thinks folks who own airplanes shouldn't have to look at poors."

Tweeted Dave Holmes: "Yeah let's definitely center 'the person with a hangar who doesn't like to look at the people their lifestyle has displaced and thinks the right choice right now is to leave' in each of our policy decisions moving forward, it's only just and fair."

"She is trash," Drag Race winner Trinity the Tuck simply tweeted, while "Rescue Me" star Steven Pasquale wrote, "Let's start with f-- you and your airplane hanger. And your neighbor and his hanger too."

See more viral reactions below:

Hi @Caitlyn_Jenner. If you don’t like the homeless situation, instead of hiding in your PRIVATE PLANE HANGAR, your campaign should be about helping them. They don’t like their situation either.

Your lifelong privilege is showing. It’s not a good color. https://t.co/AF8g64HYLA — Merrin Dungey (@RealMerrinD) May 6, 2021 @RealMerrinD

As far as I’m concerned, any time someone with a private plane is packing up their hangar and leaving California it’s a good day, pic.twitter.com/9A0qjng6pi — ken olin (@kenolin1) May 6, 2021 @kenolin1

Love to appeal to the working class by hanging in my private jet hangar and complaining about how there's too many poor people https://t.co/agCgnnTXmu — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) May 6, 2021 @justinbaragona

can’t even go to my private jet hangar without being reminded the poors exist https://t.co/nt5BG9FvGF — kilgore trout, toilet sword ninja (@KT_So_It_Goes) May 6, 2021 @KT_So_It_Goes

If you're packing up your plane hangar to move to Sedona because you don't want to walk part the homeless, I hope you fly into a guillotine — Kevin Gates (@ButNotTheRapper) May 6, 2021 @ButNotTheRapper

If you don’t like seeing homeless people and you have your own HANGAR maybe use some of your money to help homeless people be not homeless. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) May 6, 2021 @OhNoSheTwitnt

Discussions with your airline hangar neighbors are very relatable to the average voter https://t.co/m4HOLV94Df — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) May 6, 2021 @KenTremendous