Joe Gorga Says Joe Giudice Feud Has Affected Relationship with His Nieces

"I'm a little hurt by that," he says, before slamming Giudice further on WWHL.

The bad blood between the Gorgas and Teresa Giudice's ex-husband Joe Giudice is only getting stronger -- and starting to bleed over into other family dynamics.

As he continues to fight with Teresa for defending her ex on the show, Joe admitted on "Watch What Happens Live" that the feud has caused a rift between him and his nieces as well.

"I'll be honest with you, they didn't like it," he said of Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana's reaction to the ongoing war. "They're supporting their father, which I agree, support your dad. I'm a little hurt by that, because I love them so much and I give them a lot of attention and they're just listening to him."

"I'm just gonna give it to them, that's their father," he added. "I'm gonna take a seat back."

After one particularly nasty fight between Teresa and Gorga over Joe aired earlier this season, Teresa said it was a "hard" one for her and her daughters. "Joe is the father to my children & even though we split I respect his relationship with my daughters so it's hard for them to see my brother disparage him, for the sake of my daughters who have already been through so much loss," she said at the time.

"My mother adored Joe & that's what my girls saw & remember," she added. "I hope from this point we can all move forward on a more positive note for the sake of our family."

Gorga didn't, however, keep it positive regarding Giudice throughout the rest of the WWHL After Show. Joe was asked by some viewers what he thought about recent comments Giudice has made about him -- seemingly referring to an interview he did with Us Magazine in which he called Joe and Melissa "ignorant" and told them they "oughta kiss my butt for being on" RHONJ in the first place.

"I don't listen to his comments. With his comments, he's in La La Land. Nothing bothers me, it just shows me the type of man he is," said Gorga. "Let him say whatever he wants."

"The thing with Teresa defending him, when I talk to Teresa and she tells me all the nasty things that he says to her as a brother, she [confides] in me, I get very upset," he added. "I get mad when she kind of defends him because he treats her very bad off camera, in life, and he put her in prison and he ruined our entire family, so I'm just not happy, sorry!"