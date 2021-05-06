Robert Downey Jr. Pays Tribute to Longtime Assistant Jimmy Rich After 'Shocking Tragedy'

Instagram

Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo and more Marvel costars sent their condolences after Rich died in a car accident.

Robert Downey Jr's longtime assistant, Jimmy Rich, died at the age of 52 on Wednesday.

Taking to his Instagram on Thursday, the "Iron Man" star revealed Rich had been in a "fatal car accident," calling it a "terrible and shocking tragedy."

"He was a brother, my right hand man, an uncle to our kids and beloved by all who experienced his singular character and wit," the actor said. "Our thoughts go to his relatives, friends, co-workers, and all the fans who knew him as the man who supported every step of my recovery, life and career."

"Again, my condolences to his beautiful family, and the legacy of hope and redemption his life will continue to represent," Downey added. "Peace Be Unto You."

The pair first worked together on 2003's "The Singing Detective" and followed up with "Kiss Kiss Bang Bang" and "Good Night, and Good Luck" in 2005, according to Rich's IMDB page. Rich would go on to assist Downey on all of his Marvel movies, becoming a regular presence on set and often sharing fun, behind-the-scenes photos to his own Instagram page. He last assisted Downey Jr. on 2020's "Dolittle."

Many members of Downey's Marvel family sent their condolences to the star by commenting on his post.

Josh Brolin shared, "No words. Just tears and gratitude for the gift that was him," as Jeremy Renner wrote, "Wow. Brother. What a devastating loss."

"So sorry to hear this. Condolences to you and Jimmy's family. Heartbreaking," offered Ryan Reynolds.

"Such a tragedy. Such a good man," said Mark Ruffalo. "I have known him almost as long as I have known you, Robert. Breaks my heart to have Jimmy go over to the other world. You will be missed Jimmy. Thanks for always being real, always being there to lend a hand and showing the way of light forward to so many people. Another sad day."

"Oh no! 😢 I'm so sorry man. Im praying his family, you and yours," added Chris Pratt. "That sucks so bad. I'm so sorry to hear that. He was awesome. Such a tragedy."

Chris Evans shared a sweet photo of himself with his arm around Rich, saying Rich was "unlike anyone else."

Rest In Peace, Jimmy. You have been such a great friend to all of us at Marvel Studios for so many years. Your love and light were an inspiration to everyone that knew you. We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/O45mKJA1gj — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 6, 2021 @MarvelStudios

"He left an indelible impression on everyone he met," he wrote. "No one more so than my brother @robertdowneyjr They were inseparable."

"Be sure to hug your loved ones tightly and please take the time today to show Downey how many people love him and are here for him during this incredibly dark time."

And the official Twitter account for Marvel Studios posted a photo of Downey and Rich together in front of an Avengers logo, alongside a snap of the studio's team.