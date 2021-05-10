John Travolta and Daughter Ella Honor Kelly Preston on First Mother's Day Since Her Death

Getty

Preston's husband and daughter both wrote about how much they "love and miss" her.

John Travolta's family marked their first Mother's Day without Kelly Preston this weekend, with the actor and his daughter Ella both sharing tributes on social media.

On Sunday, Travolta shared two family photos to Instagram -- one of him, Preston, Ella and son Benjamin shortly after the boy's birth and another of Preston and the couple's first son, Jett, who died in 2009.

"Dearest Kelly, you brought into my life three of the most wonderful children I have ever known," he wrote. "Thank you. We love and miss you. Happy Mother's Day."

Sharon Stone, Seth Green, Sammy Hagar and Ella all commented on the post with heart emojis, before Travolta's 21-year-old daughter posted a tribute on her own page as well.

"Mama, thank you for all you have done for us and for this world," she captioned a photo of the mother-daughter duo from Ella's childhood. "I miss you and love you very much, but your smile, warmth and love is ever lasting. Wishing all of the moms a happy Mother's Day"

Kelly died at the age of 57 after her battle with breast cancer in July 2020. The tragic death followed the 2009 loss of the couple's 16-year-old son Jett, who died after suffering a seizure.

At the time of Kelly's passing, John revealed the news on social media.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," he wrote on Instagram. "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many."

"My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side," he continued. "Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered."